Team USA Women’s Hockey Shrugs Off Switzerland in 5–0 Rout, But the Real Test Still Looms

The U.S. women’s ice hockey team once again took care of business at the Milan Cortina Olympics, securing its third win of the preliminary round of the tournament in a 5–0 rout of Switzerland at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Monday.

Team USA has racked up five goals in each of its first three games at the Olympics, and their 15 goals are more than any other team at the Games. The U.S. has out-shot its opponents 140–46, an indication of just how dominant they’ve been.

What’s next for Team USA?

The team’s next test will come on Tuesday, when they take on Canada in a high-stakes bout between the two favorites heading into the Games. Puck drop for Tuesday’s game is slated for 2:10 p.m. ET from the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. The game marks the last contest for the Americans in the preliminary rounds.

Before we dive into the allure of Tuesday’s game, however, let’s discuss some takeaways from Monday’s comfortable win.

Team USA is settled in now, but their biggest test still awaits

The U.S. has been dominant thus far into the preliminary round, but that’s to be expected from a team with this much talent. They’ll face what is undoubtedly their toughest test at the Olympics on Tuesday when they match up against Canada.

Throughout their first three games, Team USA has been in complete control. They’ve dominated possession, have been stellar in the face-off circle and have out-shot their opponents by a wide, wide margin. It comes as no surprise that has translated to a +14 goal differential and two shutout wins. They likely won’t have that type of control over the game against Canada, in a showdown that could be a preview of what’s to come in the gold medal game later down the line.

Hilary Knight will have the chance to break two U.S. women’s hockey Olympic records against Canada

Knight is just one goal shy of being the United States’s all-time leading scorer at the Olympic Games. She has 14 goals under her belt already, including two during in the first two games of the tournament. She’s tied all-time with Natalie Darwitz and Katie King, who both scored 14 Olympic goals in their careers. The team captain and one of the most decorated women’s hockey players in U.S. history, Knight will have the chance to make the goals record her own against Canada, whom she scored a goal against in the United States’s 2022 gold medal game defeat.

In addition to the goals record, Knight, who had two assists against Switzerland, finds herself just one point behind Jenny Potter for the all-time Olympic record for the U.S. Knight brought her tally to 31 points in her Olympic career, just one shy of Potter who had 32 points across four Olympic Games from 1998 to 2010.

The U.S. defense remains near impenetrable

Even with backup Gwyneth Phillips getting her first taste of Olympic action, Team USA was stalwart in front of goal. Phillips prevented an early equalizer from Switzerland in the first period with a brilliant save on the penalty kill, which stood as one of the best chances for the Swiss throughout the game. She was tested a few more times throughout the night but managed to keep a clean sheet. The Americans have now surrendered just one goal in their first nine periods of hockey in Milan.

One of the main factors in their defensive success has been their ability to keep opponents out of their zone. The U.S. is aggressive on the forecheck, and they’ve been able to suffocate teams in their own zone. The effectiveness of Team USA’s forecheck has led to several excellent goal-scoring opportunities, while also limiting the amount of pressure their own goalies face.

