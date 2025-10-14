Start the Hype for No. 3 Michigan State at No. 1 Boston University: Puck Drop
Boston University and Michigan State have never played for the national championship, but they always seem to the mix to the point that such a matchup seems inevitable. Could this be the year?
Some thought it was going to happen last season until they ended up paired in the same regional of the NCAA Tournament, seeded 1-2 in Toledo, and then they still didn't play when the Spartans were shocked in the opening game by Cornell, 4-3. Instead, the Terriers made it all the way to the national title game, where they fell short against another team from the Great Lakes State, Western Michigan.
Regardless, this weekend the Spartans and Terriers will meet in the first big showdown of the men's college hockey season, and incredibly it'll be the first meeting between the programs since 2014. The two-game series, Friday and Saturday at Agganis Arena, got a little bigger on Monday when Boston University moved up to No. 1 in the polls, while Michigan State is No. 3.
How big is it?
• ESPN2 is going to show Friday's game. It was originally scheduled for ESPNU, but with the promotion the start changed to 7 p.m. ET.
• The teams have never played a two-game series before at Agganis Arena. BU is 2-0 against the Spartans there, including 2-1in 2008 to win the Ice Breaker Tournament (North Dakota and UMass were the other two teams that year).
• Boston University will be holding Winter Surge Light Sticks Night on Friday (which should look great on TV) and Jack Parker Hall of Fame Night on Saturday.
Here'e a look at this week's schedule, which features five matchups of ranked teams on the men's side including Minnesota at former WCHA-rival North Dakota, with No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Minnesota highlighting the women's slate.
This week's College Hockey Schedule
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times ET.
Tuesday’s Game
MEN
Atlantic America
Canisius at Army, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
MEN
Exhibition
Czech University Selects at Yale
Thursday’s Games
MEN
Non-Conference
St. Lawrence at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at No. 4 Michigan, 7 p.m.
No. 20 Minnesota State at No. 17 Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
WOMEN
Franklin Pierce at Post, 2 p.m.
No. 14 St. Lawrence at RIT, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
MEN
Hockey East
Northeastern at No. 11 UMass, 7 p.m.
Non-Conference
Canisius at Colgate, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at No. 4 Michigan, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Michigan State at No. 1 Boston University, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Boston College at RPI, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Maine at No. 10 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
No. 19 Colorado College at Northern Michigan, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Western Michigan at Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
LIU at No. 6 Penn State, 7:30 p.m.
No. 20 Minnesota State at No. 17 Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Niagara at Union, 8 p.m.
Vermont at St. Cloud State, 8 p.m.
No. 13 Minnesota at No. 8 North Dakota, 8 p.m.
No. 16 Ohio State at No. 12 UConn,8 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at Bemidji State, 8 p.m.
No. 15 Arizona State at Augustana, 8 p.m.
No. 5 Denver at Lindenwood, 9 p.m.
St. Thomas at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Alaska Fairbanks, 11 p.m.
Exhibition
Simon Fraser at Ferris State
Czech University Selects at No. 18 Cornell
Lake Superior State at US Under-18 Team
Windsor at Bowling Green
WOMEN
No. 9 Clarkson at Providence, 11 a.m.
Vermont at No. 1 Wisconsin, noo
Franklin Pierce at Post, 1:30 p.m.
No. 12 Northeastern at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas at No. 10 St. Cloud State, 3 p.m.
No. 15 Mercyhurst at No. 6 Penn State, 3 p.m.
Princeton at No. 11 UConn, 3 p.m.
Saint Anselm at Union, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at No. 5 Cornell, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Stonehill, 5 p.m.
Brown at No. 13 Boston University, 6 p.m.
No. 14 St. Lawrence at RIT, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Saint Michael’s at Harvard, 6 p.m.
Dartmouth at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at Yale, 6 p.m.
No. 8 Colgate at Maine, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota State at No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.
LIU at Assumption, 7:20 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
MEN
Atlantic America
Holy Cross at Mercyhurst, 3 p.m.
Hockey East
New Hampshire at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
Non-Conference
Simon Fraser at Lake Superior State, 3:30 p.m.
No. 14 Providence at RPI, 4 p.m.
No. 16 Ohio State at No, 12 UConn, 4 p.m.
No. 7 Maine at No. 10 Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Stonehill at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
LIU at No. 6 Penn State, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Western Michigan at Lowell, 6 p.m.
No. 19 Colorado College at Northern Michigan, 6 p.m.
Canisius at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Michigan State at No. 1 Boston University, 7 p.m.
Vermont at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at RIT, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Minnesota at No. 8 North Dakota, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Arizona State at Augustana, 7 p.m.
Bentley at No. 11 UMass, 7:30 p.m.
Niagara at Union, 8 p.m.
No. 5 Denver at Lindenwood, 9 p.m.
St. Thomas at Air Force, 10 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Alaska Fairbanks, 11 p.m.
Exhibition
US Under-18 Team at Ferris State
Simon Fraser at Lake Superior State
Harvard at Northeastern
WOMEN
No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Union/Saint Anselm, TBA
Vermont vs. Union/Saint Anselm, TBA
No. 12 Northeastern at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 1p.m.
No. 9 Clarkson at Providence, 1 p.m.
Princeton at No. 11 UConn, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
No. 15 Mercyhurst at No. 6 Penn State, 1 p.m.
Syracuse at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Harvard at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas at No. 10 St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at Yale, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Minnesota State at No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m.
Boston College at No. 5 Cornell, 3 p.m.
LIU at Assumption, 4 p.m.
No. 8 Colgate at Maine, 5:30 p.m.
Dartmouth at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
WOMEN
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Merrimack at Brown, 3 p.m.
Puck Drop: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Did You Notice?
• The Montreal Canadiens announced that they've signed former Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson to an eight-year, $70.8 million contract effective the 2026-27 season. with 66 points on six goals and 60 assists last season he led all NHL rookies in points, assists, power play points (26) and average ice time (22:44). The 60 assists tied the NHL record for assists by a rookie defenseman (Larry Murphy, 1980-81). Hutson is still only 21 years old. For more see\Canadians Securing Future with Lane Hutson Extension.
• While Maine did opt into the House settlement. it has so far held off from paying student-athletes, in part to have flexibility with its approach as a number of issues still have yet to be decided regarding the direction of college athletics. Asked whether the absence of revenue sharing will impact recruiting for his team, hockey coach Ben Barr told centralmaine.com: “College hockey isn’t the same as football and basketball at the SEC level. … That’s a world, outside of building a huge new stadium or something, we’ll never play in. We might not be first to the party, but we just can’t be last either. That’s the challenge we have.”
• Breakaway On SI makes the case: Maple Leafs Star is Already Greatest American-Born Scorer
This Date in Hockey History:
October 14, 1918: Colgate forward Michael Joseph Hayes died during the attack on Sait-Juvin, France. He was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross.
October 14, 1950: North Dakota defenseman Murray Wing was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
October 14, 1961: Boston University defenseman Dale Dunbar was born in Winthrop, Mass.
October 14, 1967: The Los Angeles Kings hosting their first NHL game, a 4-2 victory over another expansion team, the Philadelphia Flyers.
October 14, 1978: At age Wayne Gretzky played his first professional game with the Indianapolis Racers in the World Hockey Association. The Winnipeg Jets win 6-3.
October 14, 1979: With the Edmonton Oilers having moved tom the WHA, Wayne Gretzky scored his first NHL goal during a 4-4 tie against the Vancouver Canucks. Glen Hanlon was the goaltender.
October 14, 1984: North Dakota defenseman Matt Smaby was born in Minneapolis.
October 14, 1984: Former Minnesota defenseman Reed Larson picked up an assist in 6-4 loss to at Buffalo, giving up 451 career points to a Deroit Red Wings record for defensemen.
October 14, 1992: Former Denver defenseman Scott Mayfield was born in St. Louis.
October 14, 1997: Western Michigan right wing Wade Allison was born in Carman, Manitoba.
October 14, 1999: Michigan, and U.S. Development Team defenseman Quinn Hughes was born in Orlando, Fla.
October 14, 1999: Michigan Tech goaltender Damian Rhodes got his 12th, and final, shutout during a 2-0 victory over the New York Islanders. The Atlanta Thrashers became the second modern NHL franchise to get a shutout for its first victory.
October 14, 2000: Former North Dakota goaltender Ed Belfour notched his 50th shutout as the Dallas Stars defeated the visiting Washington Capitals, 3-0.
October 14, 2001: Former North Dakota defenseman James Patrick became the 14th defenseman in league history to tally career points and appear in 1,100 games.
October 14, 2006: Former Lake Superior State center Will Acton scored his first NHL goal with the Edmonton Oilers, a team his father Keith won the Stanley Cup with in 1988.
October 14, 2021: Former Providence forward Brandon Tabev scored two goals as the Seattle Kraken enjoyed their first NHL win, 4-3 over the Nashville Predators.
October 14, 2023: Former Harvard right wing Matt Coronato scored his first NHL goal with the Calgary Flames.
Hockey Quote of the Day
[On giving up Wayne Gretzky’s fist NHL goal.] “I created a monster.”- Glen Hanlon
We'll Leave You With This ...
SEE ALSO: There's Already a New No. 1 in Men's College Hockey