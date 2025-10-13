Maple Leafs Star is Already Greatest American-Born Scorer
Toronto Maple Leafs superstar and captain Auston Matthews is still in his physical prime, but he’s already established that he is the greatest American-born scorer in NHL history. The 28-year-old captain of the Leafs has been the team’s top offensive weapon since the organization selected him first overall choice of the 2016 NHL Draft.
Now in his 10th season with the Maple Leafs, Matthews is looking to win his first Stanley Cup and return championship glory to Toronto. What Matthews doesn’t have to continue pursuing is the moniker of greatest United States scorer in the history of the league. NHL.com recently released an article debating who the greatest from the USA is, and while there are several contenders, they ultimately fall short of what Matthews has done and will continue to do before his NHL career ends.
Snipe, Celly, Repeat
Matthews has played in 631 NHL games since making his debut in 2016. Injuries have limited him to just two seasons of 80 regular season games or more in the first nine years of his career, but it hasn’t stopped him from getting off to a pace that puts him on a clear path to becoming the most decorated American NHL player.
In 631 games, he’s accumulated an absurd 402 goals and 326 assists for 728 points. He’s recorded six campaigns of 40 goals or more and has never scored less than 33 times in a season. Even as he’s been limited to four seasons where he played 68 games or less, his career-worst offensive output is still what many consider to be a career-high campaign of production.
Chasing the Greats
In order to officially become the greatest US-born player, he’ll have to continue this pace he’s set up. He’s chasing Hall of Famers and future enshrines in that pursuit, and as incredible a career as Matthew already has, he has to now find the key to longevity as he continues climbing the all-time scoring lists.
The top American scorer in NHL history is Mike Modano. The Dallas Stars legend racked up 1,374 points in 1,499 NHL games. He is trailed by a future Hall of Famer in Patrick Kane. Currently with the Detroit Red Wings, the former Chicago Blackhawks superstar has 1,347 points, but he’s accumulated this production in nearly 200 fewer games. As the 2025-2026 season continues, it’s very possible that Kane overtakes Modano for the top scorer.
That is, until Matthews catches up and passes both of them. If he is able to play another 631 games and continue the pace he’s established, Matthews will blow both Kane and Modano’s career numbers out of the water. He’s on pace to exceed 1,400 points in his NHL career if he can double his total games played, making him the undisputed top player in history of American players in the NHL.
Matthews even has the chance to surpass the greatest dual citizen in NHL history, Brett Hull. The Canadian-born forward played internationally with the United States, and his career numbers are often claimed by both countries. Hull finished his career with 1,391 points, but that is still not enough to contain Matthews on this current projection.
One Big Hold Up
It won’t be the goals or points that keep Matthews from being called the greatest from the United States. Instead, it’s that elusive Stanley Cup that haunts Matthews’ career. His individual skill set and superstardom is well-known and lauded, but he’s yet to lead his Leafs deep on a playoff run and he’s never lifted the Stanley Cup.
If he can find his way to a single Stanley Cup win before hanging up his skates, it will be the final nail in the coffin on this case. His points and production will put him in his own category among American-born NHL players, but that championship will seal the deal and erase any doubt of his status among his country’s best of all-time.
