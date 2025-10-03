The Top Players To Watch During 2025-26 College Hockey Season
How different is college hockey, especially after the NCAA decision granting eligibility to playwrs in the Canadian Hockey League? Let's put it this way, if your team doesn't have at least one player who was already a first-round NHL draft pick, or doesn't have someone being hailed as a potential first-round selection, it might be trouble for 2025-26.
Of course, a lot of attention is on freshman Gavin McKenna, a 17-year-old who many believe will be the game's next great player and likely top selection in the 2026 NHL Draft. His commitment to Penn State was shown live on ESPN, and his first two games this weekend will be broadcasted from Arizona State on the NHL Network.
But he's hardly the lone top prospect in college hockey this season. Here are the 18 first-round selections from previous drafts who will be lacing up the skates at the collegiate level, out of 258 draft picks in Division I. It doesn’t include top-notch players like Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine, who was the No. 41-overall pick in 2023 by the Detroit Red Wings, or North Dakota defenseman Keaton Verhoeff, a likely first-round selection in 2026.
Cayden Lindstrom, Michigan State, Columbus Blue Jackets, No. 4 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
Porter Martone, F, Michigan State, Philadelphia Flyers,, No. 6, 2025
James Hagens, C, Boston College, Boston Bruins, No. 7, 2025
Roger McQueen, F, Providence College, Anaheim Ducks, No. 10, 2025
Jackson Smith, D, Penn State, Columbus Blue Jackets. No. 14, 2025
Cole Reschny, C, North Dakota, Calgary Flames, No. 18, 2025
Sacha Boisvert, F, Boston University, Chicago Blackhawks, No. 18, 2024
Cole Eiserman, F, Boston University, New York Islanders, No. 20, 2024
Michael Hage, F, Michigan, Montreal Canadiens, No. 21, 2024
Charlie Stramel, F, Michigan State, Minnesota Wild, No. 21, 2023
Logan Hensler, D, Wisconsin, Ottawa Senators, No. 23, 2025
William Horcoff, C, Michigan, Pittsburgh Penguins, No. 24, 2025
Dean Letourneau, F, Boston College, Boston Bruins, No. 25, 2024
Vaclav Nestrasil, F, Massachusetts, Chicago Blackhawks, No. 25, 2025
Ryker Lee, RW, Michigan State, Nashville Predators, No. 26, 2025
Sascha Boumedienne, D, Boston University, Winnipeg Jets, No. 28, 2025
EJ Emery, D, North Dakota, New York Rangers, No. 30, 2024
Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State, Calgary Flames, No. 32, 2025
According to College Hockey Inc., Boston University has the most drafted players on its roster with 19, followed by Michigan State (15), Denver (14), Minnesota and Michigan (both with 13).
Preseason All-American Teams
College Hockey News
First Team
F Cole Eiserman, So., Boston University
F Joey Muldowney, Jr., Connecticut
F Gavin McKenna, Fr., Penn State
D Jake Livanavage, Jr., North Dakota
D Cole Hutson, So., Boston University
G Trey Augustine, Jr., Michigan State
Second Team
F James Hagens, So., Boston College
F Aiden Fink, Jr., Penn State
F Sam Harris, Jr., Denver
D Eric Pohlkamp, Jr., Denver
D C.J. Foley, Jr., Dartmouth
G Mikhail Yegorov, So., Boston University
All-Rookie
F Gavin McKenna, Penn State
F Cole Reschny, North Dakota
F Porter Martone, Michigan State
D Jackson Smith, Penn State
D Keaton Verhoeff, North Dakota
G Jack Ivankovich, Michigan
Preseason All-Conference Selections
Coaches were not permitted to vote on their own players or programs.
1. Atlantic Hockey America
Preseason Player of the Year (Votes)
Jack Stockfish, JR, Holy Cross (6)
Others that received votes: Devin Phillips, SR, Holy Cross (1) - Christian Catalano, JR, RIT (1) - Felix Trudeau, SR, Sacred Heart (2)
Preseason All-AHA Team (Votes)
Forwards
Felix Trudeau, SR, Sacred Heart (9)
Jack Stockfish, JR, Holy Cross (8)
Devin Phillips, SR, Holy Cross (4)
Others that received votes: Jack Ivey, SO, Army (2) - Walter Zacher, JR, Canisius (2) - Stephen Castagna, SR, Bentley - Matt Kursonis, SO, Holy Cross (1) - Riley Fitzgerald, SO, Mercyhurst (1) - Christian Catalano, JR, RIT (1) - Tanner Klimpke, JR, Robert Morris (1)
Defensemen
Chris Hedden, SR, Air Force (6)
Mikey Adamson, SR, Sacred Heart (6)
Others that received votes: Mack Oliphant, SR, Holy Cross (5) - Michael Craig, JR, Robert Morris (2) - Tristan Allen, SO, RIT (1)
Goaltender
Ajeet Gundarah, SO, Sacred Heart (8)
Others that received votes: JJ Cataldo, SO, Army (2)
2. Big Ten
First Team
Cole Knuble, Notre Dame, Jr., Forward
Aiden Fink, Penn State, Jr., Forward
Quinn Finley, Wisconsin, Jr., Forward
Matt Basgall, Michigan State, Sr. Defenseman
Mac Gadowsky, Penn State, Jr., Defenseman
Trey Augustine, Michigan State, Jr., Goaltender
Second Team
Michael Hage, Michigan, So., Forward
T.J. Hughe, Michigan, Sr., Forward
Gavin McKenna, Penn State Fr., Forward
Paul Fischer, Notre Dame, Jr., Defenseman
Luke Mittelstadt, Minnesota, Sr., Defenseman
Kristoffer Eberly, Ohio State, Jr., Goaltender
3. CCHA
Preseason Player of the Year: Lucas Wahlin, Sr., St. Thomas
Preseason Co-Rookie of the Year: Nathan Pilling, Fr., St. Thomas; Dominik Rymon, Fr., Bowling Green
Coaches Preseason All-CCHA Team
Lucas Wahlin, St. Thomas*
Isaac Gordon, Michigan Tech
Stiven Sardarian, Michigan Tech
Evan Murr, Minnesota State
Isa Parekh, Bemidji State
Alex Tracy, Minnesota State
* - Unanimous
4. ECAC
ECAC Men's Hockey Preseason All-Conference
Mason Marcellus, Quinnipiac, junior, forward
Ryan St. Louis, Brown, senior, forward
Brandon Buhr, Union, senior, forward
CJ Foley, Dartmouth, junior, defenseman*
Tristan Sarsland, Clarkson, senior, defenseman
Ben Charette, Harvard, sophomore, goaltender
*Unanimous selection
5. Hockey East
No team named, just predicted order of finish by the coaches.
6. NCHC
2025-26 NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team
F: Sam Harris, Denver, Jr.
F: Cullen Potter, Arizona State, So.
F: Max Plante, Minnesota Duluth, So.
D: Jake Livanavage, North Dakota, Jr.
D: Eric Pohlkamp, Denver, Jr.
G: Hampton Slukynsky, Western Michigan, So.
Predicted Order of Finish in All Hockey Conferences
