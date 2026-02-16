Live Updates From Team USA Women's Hockey vs. Sweden: U.S. Leads 2-0 in Second Period
The United States women’s hockey team is back in action Monday as they will square off with Sweden at 10:40 am ET in the first of two semifinal games on the day.
The U.S. is the No. 1 seed in the tournament, having won all five of their games thus far. They have outscored their opponents 26-1 and have had four straight shutouts.
A win over Sweden, who is also unbeaten, would put the U.S. in the gold medal game which will be played Thursday. Team USA haven’t won gold since 2018. Canada will face Switzerland in the other semifinal game at 3:10 p.m. ET.
We’ll be with you all game long providing instant updates, highlights, and more. So let’s get this thing started.
