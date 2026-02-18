Sweden vs. United States Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Quarterfinals

The United States faces its first tough test of the Olympics when they face off against Sweden on Wednesday in the Men’s Olympic Hockey Quarterfinals.

The Americans swept through Latvia, Denmark, and Germany in the preliminary round, while Sweden was upset by Finland, knocking the Swedes into the qualification playoffs. They had no problem there, though, eliminating Latvia by a final score of 5-1.

The USA has had the extra rest advantage of two days off and is favored to advance against Sweden on Wednesday afternoon.

Let’s take a look at the odds, how to watch, and my prediction for the Men’s Olympic Hockey Quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Sweden vs. United States Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Sweden: +1.5 (-120)

USA: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Sweden: +205

USA: -250

Total

6.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Sweden vs. United States How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Sweden record: 3-1

United States record: 3-0-0

Sweden vs. United States Prediction and Pick

The United States has been a better team than Sweden so far, but this price is getting a bit steep at -250. The Americans haven’t really been tested yet, with their toughest opponent being Germany on Sunday in a 5-1 win.

Meanwhile, Sweden already tasted defeat at the hands of Finland in the preliminary round, and a last-minute mistake handed Slovakia the top spot in their group on Saturday.

If I were to take a side in this game, I would have to find a way to bet on the Americans. The puck line is calling to me at -1.5 (+100), but if Sweden gets up to +225 or higher, that’s simply a bit too long, and the Swedes would be worth a play on the money line.

However, my best bet is on the UNDER 6.5 in this one. These are two of the best defensive corps in the Olympics, and Connor Hellebuyck has been tremendous so far. The only thing giving me some pause is the Swedes playing on the second half of a back-to-back, especially given their goaltending questions so far.

Still, this should be a close, hard-fought game between two of the top teams in the tournament.

Pick: UNDER 6.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

