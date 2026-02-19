Team USA vs. Canada: Live Updates From Women’s Hockey Gold Medal Game at 2026 Winter Olympics

It all comes down to this.

Following wins over Sweden and Switzerland, respectively, Team USA and Team Canada are set to square off in the gold medal game in women’s ice hockey on Thursday afternoon in Milan. The U.S. is looking to win it’s first gold since 2018, while Canada will try to make it back-to-back after capturing the medal at the 2022 Games in Beijing.

We’ll have you covered all game long here at Sports Illustrated throughout the entirety of the contest with score updates, analysis, commentary and more! Follow along.

Team USA vs. Canada: Live Updates, Analysis, and More From Women’s Hockey Gold Medal Game at 2026 Winter Olympics

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated