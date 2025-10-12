Wisconsin Women Score Twice in Final Seconds to Stun UMD: Puck Drop
There are comebacks, and then there's what the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team pulled off Saturday at LaBahn Arena.
Down a goal against No. 4 Minnesota Duluth in the first meeting of top-four ranked teams this season, the Badgers fell behind after entering the third period with a one-goal lead. Wisconsin had been buzzing for most of the game against goaltender Ève Gascon, with a 27-9 advantage in shots on goal after two periods, but it wasn't until able to secure the equalizer until senior defender Caroline Harvey lit the light with 20.9 seconds remain.
But the home team wasn't done yet and quickly went on the attack again with junior forward netting the game-winner with just 8.9 seconds on the clock for the dramatic win.
Overall, the Badgers outshot the Bulldogs 49-17. The teams will play the back of the weekend series on Sunday.
No. 9 Michigan Completes Sweep at No. 7 Providence
Josh Eernisse scored twice, including the game-winner and a shorthanded goal as No. 9 Michigan had a statement weekend by completing a sweep at No. 7 Providence with a 3-1 victory. A key point came after the Wolverines killed a 5-on-3 opportunity, with freshman Malcolm Spence coming out of the penalty box and taking a loose puck for a breakaway goal.
Freshman goaltender Jack Ivankovic allowed just one goal and has given up three through four games.
Puck Drop: Sunday, October 12, 2025
Saturday's Scores
MEN
No. 8 Quinnipiac 7, Notre Dame 2
No. 15 Arizona State 5, Alaska Fairbanks 2
Atlantic America
Sacred Heart 6, RIT 1
Non-Conference
Union 5, Mercyhurst 3
No. 16 Ohio State 3, Northern Michigan 1
Niagara 5, Bowling Green 2
Miami 5, RPI 0
Colgate 2, No. 3 Boston University 2 (SO)
Lindenwood 7, Lake Superior State 4
LIU 6, Canisius 1
No. 9 Michigan 3, No. 7 Providence, 1
No. 6 Maine 6, Holy Cross 0
Colorado College 4, Air Force 2
No. 20 Minnesota State 4, Omaha 1
St. Cloud State 4, Bemidji State 2
Augustana 4, Minnesota Duluth 0
No. 5 Denver 6, Bentley 0
WOMEN
No. 1 Wisconsin 4, No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3
No. 5 Penn State 7, Delaware,
RNo. 13 Northeastern 6, RPI 1
No. 3 Minnesota 5, No. 10 St. Cloud State 3
Merrimack 3, Lindenwood 1
Boston College 5, Providence 1
Sacred Heart 6, Franklin Pierce 2
Vermont 2, No. 12 St. Lawrence 1 (OT)
No. 7 Quinnipiac 5, Syracuse, 1
Minnesota State 3, St. Thomas 0
Saint Anselm 3, Stonehill 1
New Hampshire 3, Union 1
Saint Michael’s 3, LIU 1
No. 8 Colgate 4, No. 14 Boston University 3
No. 2 Ohio State 2, Bemidji State 1
RIT 5, Robert Morris 1
Post 1, Assumption 1 (OT)
Sunday's Games
MEN
Stonehill at Army, 4 p.m.
Vermont at St. Lawrence, 4 p.m.
No. 10 North Dakota, St. Thomas 6 p.m.
WOMEN
No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at No. 1 Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Did You Notice?
• Former Notre Dame right winger Bryan Rust was activated by the Pittsburgh Penguins after missing the start of the season with lower-body injury.
• 4 takeaways from Minnesota's series against Boston College
• The NHL's Winter Classic might return to where it all started for it’s 20th anniversary, Buffalo.
On This Date in Hockey History:
October 12, 1938: Wisconsin announcer Bob Miller was born in Chicago.
October 12, 1959: Denver left wing Eddy Beers was born in Merritt, British Columbia.
October 12, 1963: Yale forward Rany Wood was born in Princeton, N.J.
October 12, 1965: UConn left wing Todd Krygier was born in Chicago Heights, Ill.
October 12, 1969: Lowell goaltender Dwayne Roloson was born in Simcoe, Ontario.
October 12, 1972: Tommy Williams, a member on the 1960 U.S. Olympic hockey team that won the gold medal, scored the first goal in New England Whalers history. It was during a 4-3 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Blazers in the World Hockey Association, at Boston Garden.
October 12, 1975: Miami center Randy Robitaille was born in Ottawa, Ontario.
October 12, 1975: Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito notched his 53rd career shutout, leading a 3-0 Chicago Blackhawks win over visiting Vancouver.
October 12, 1977: Former Clarkson right wing Dave Taylor made his Los Angeles Kings Debut. He played all 1,111 NHL games over 17 seasons with the franchise.
October 12, 1980: Former Denver forward Glenn Anderson scored his first NHL goal, but the Edmonton Oilers took a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies.
October 12, 1988: Former Northern Arizona left wing Greg Adams notched his second career hattrick as the visiting Vancouver Canucks snapped a 27-game winless streak against the Edmonton Oilers with a 6-2 victory.
October 12, 1991: Minnesota North Stars rookie defenseman Derian Hatcher, who played numerous times on Team USA, scored his first career NHL goal in a 3-2 win over the visiting Detroit Red Wings.
October 12, 1993: Wisconsin defenseman Jake McCabe was born in Eau Claire, Wisc.
October 12, 1999: David Legwand, who played for Team USA numerous times, scored his first NHL goal. It was the game-winner as the Nashville Predators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-2.
October 12, 2000: Former Miami center Kevyn Adams scored two goals at Calgary to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to their first franchise win.
October 12, 2003: Former Boston University left winger Keith Tkachuk scored two goals to reach 400 for his career as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1.
October 12, 2004: Michigan center Adam Fantillii was born in Nobleton, Ontario.
October 12, 2005: Former Merrimack right wing Matt Foy scored the first two goals of his NHL career to help the Minnesota Wild shut out the Vancouver Canucks, 6-0. Former Lowell goaltender Dwayne Roloson notched his 17th shutout.
October 12, 2013: Former UMD defenseman Matt Niskanen scored a power-play goal with :18.6 remaining in regulation to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 5-4 win at Tampa Bay.
October 12, 2016: Austin Mathews became the first player in the modern era to score four goals in his NHL debut. However, the Toronto Maple Leads still took a 5-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators in overtime,
October 12, 2021: Former Harvard forward Ryan Donato scored the first goal in Seattle Krakens history. The expansion club lost at Las Vegas, 4-3.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“I was 19 years old, pumping gas and going nowhere. I was kind of a high school dropout at that point because I had left school to play hockey, but no one drafted me.”- Adam Oates (RPI)