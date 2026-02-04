Boston College Men's Hockey Picks Up Commitment From OHL Defenseman

Boston College men’s hockey has landed a commitment from OHL defenseman Carson Woodall.

The 19-year-old made the announcement via a social media post on his personal Instagram account on Wednesday morning.

“Proud to announce my commitment to Boston College to continue my education and hockey career,” said Woodall. “Huge thank you to my parents, coaches, teammates, family, agency, the Spitfires organization, and everyone who supported me. Excited to make a run with the Spitfires before the next chapter.”

The Belle River, Ontario, Canada native has played three full seasons with the Windsor Spitfires.

He has appeared in 175 regular season games and tallied 18 goals and 103 assists for 121 points as well as has boasted a +2 rating.

Woodall has also played in eight playoff games in 2023 and 2025. During that stretch, he scored two goals and two assists for four points and tallied a +6 rating.

So far in the 2025-26 season, Woodall has seen time in 49 games for the Spitfires and tallied nine goals and 45 assists for 54 points and a +22 rating. He leads the OHL in points and assists by a defenseman.

Prior to his time in the OHL, he spent one season with the Greater Ontario Hockey League’s LaSalle Vipers, the Spitfires' affiliate team, where he appeared in 56 games between the regular and postseason and tallied 13 goals and 35 assists for 48 points.

This season, Woodall has helped Windsor to the top of the Western Conference standings. The team has 70 points.

He will join the Eagles next season.

At the moment, Boston College is sitting at 15-8-1 overall and 10-5-0 in Hockey East play. The Eagles are the second-best team in their conference and are No. 11 in the national rankings.

BC has 10 games left in its 2025-26 regular season slate before the Hockey East Tournament, Regionals, and the Frozen Four. Boston College's remaining opponents include Vermont, Boston University, Merrimack, UConn, UMass, and Northeastern.

Remainder of Boston College Men's Hockey's 2025-26 Schedule:

Feb. 6: vs. Vermont

Feb. 9: vs. Boston University (Beanpot Championship)

Feb. 13: at Merrimack

Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack

Feb. 20: vs. UConn

Feb. 21: at UConn

Feb. 27: at Boston University

Feb. 28: vs. Boston University

March 5: at UMass

March 7: vs. Northeastern

March 11-21: Hockey East Tournament

March 27-29: NCAA Regionals

April 9-11: Frozen Four (Las Vegas)

