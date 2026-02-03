Who the Flag Bearers Are for Team USA at Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics are officially about to begin with athletes from all across the world traveling to Italy to compete for medals and international recognition.

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 6. Each nation competing in the Winter Olympics will be showcased during the ceremony as a majority of the athletes will stand with their country. In the front of each country’s section will be the nation’s chosen flagbearers.

Each Olympics, a couple athletes from each country are chosen to be the symbolic flag bearers that year. These athletes will literally hold their country’s flag as they walk. The athletes chosen are often ones who have made a big impact in their sport or on the Olympics as a whole.

Team USA announced its flag bearers on Tuesday. The Olympians are chosen through a vote by the rest of the Team USA athletes. Here’s everything you need to know about the two athletes chosen this year.

Who are the flag bearers for Team USA at the Winter Olympics opening ceremonies?

Two winter Olympians were chosen to be flag bearers this year—speed skater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca.

Leading U.S. into the #WinterOlympics 🇺🇸



Erin Jackson and Frank Del Duca will lead Team USA as flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony! pic.twitter.com/tbzn2jjSFm — Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 3, 2026

Erin Jackson

Jackson was a gold medalist at the 2022 Tokyo Winter Olympics in the 500-meter speed skating competition. She competed at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics after just a few months of experience in the sport. Milan Cortina will be her third Olympic appearance.

At the Milan Cortina Olympics, Jackson will be looking to defend her gold medal in the 500-meter, along with competing in the 1000-meter race.

“Being chosen to represent the United States on the world stage is a tremendous honor,” Jackson said, via a statement. “It’s a moment that reflects far more than one individual—it represents my family, my teammates, my hometown, and everyone across the country who believes in the power of sport. The Olympics remind us of the power of sport to connect and inspire, and I’m proud to carry that forward on the Olympic stage.”

Jackson’s first appearance will be on Monday, Feb. 9 in the 1000-meter, followed by her 500-meter race on Sunday, Feb. 15.

Frank Del Duca

Del Duca will be making his second Olympic appearance after he made his debut in Tokyo in 2022. The U.S. Army sergeant competed in the two-man and four-man bobsled events,

“Being flag bearer for Team USA is an incredible honor,” Del Duca said. “It was also quite the surprise. I'm grateful for the support from my teammates, coaches and staff, Team USA, U.S. Army WCAP, family and friends, and everyone who has helped me on this journey. With the Olympic Games being held in Italy, it means even more. Nearly everyone in my family is of Italian descent. There is no greater honor than leading Team USA into the Opening Ceremony in Italy. It feels like a bridge between my family's heritage, and the country I’m so proud to serve. I know my grandfather is watching over me saying, "Hey, Frangesch, way to go kid," and would be so proud.”

Check out this sweet moment when Del Duca found out he was named a 2026 flag bearer.

"It's such an incredible honor." 🇺🇸



The moment Bobsledder and veteran Frank Del Duca found out he will be a flag bearer for Team USA. pic.twitter.com/uLEpA0fWbl — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 3, 2026

The two-man bobsled heats will take place on Monday, Feb. 16 and Tuesday, Feb. 17. The four-man bobsled heats will take place on Saturday, Feb. 21 and Sunday, Feb. 22.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated