All-Time Points Leaders in Ryder Cup History
The 2025 Ryder Cup tees off this week at the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.
The Team USA vs. Team Europe tournament is bi-annual and returning for the 45th edition this year. Each year, both teams recruit the best and biggest players in the world to compete. There have been some legendary golfers part of historic Ryder Cups over the years from Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia, back to Arnold Palmer and Nick Faldo.
In the history of the Ryder Cup, there are some golfers who stand above the rest in terms of how many points they've registered for their respective teams. The golfers earn points by competing in foursomes, four-ball matches and in single matches across the three-day tournament. Here's a list of the top point scorers for both Team USA and Team Europe in Ryder Cup history.
All-Time Ryder Cup Points Leaders
Player
Team
Points Scored
Overall Record
Sergio Garcia
Europe
28.5
25–13–7
Nick Faldo
Europe
25
23-19-4
Bernhard Langer
Europe
24
21-15-6
Lee Westwood
Europe
24
21-20-6
Billy Casper
United States
23.5
20-10-7
Colin Montgomerie
Europe
23.5
20-9-7
Arnold Palmer
United States
23
22-8-2
Seve Ballesteros
Europe
22.5
20-12-5
Phil Mickelson
United States
21.5
18-22-7
Lanny Wadkins
United States
21.5
20-11-3
Based on the chart above, Team Europe has dominated in terms of having golfers who have consistently scored points for the team. Sergio Garcia has competed in 10 Ryder Cups in his career, and he holds the all-time record with 28.5 points earned in that span.
As for the United States, Billy Casper leads Team USA with the most-points of all-time with 23.5 earned from across eight different appearances from 1961–75.
Overall, though, Team USA has captured 27 Ryder Cup wins over Team Europe's 15 wins. There have also been two ties.
All-Time Team USA Ryder Cup Points Leaders
Player
Points Scored
Overall Record
Billy Casper
23.5
20-10-7
Arnold Palmer
23
22-8-2
Phil Mickelson
21.5
18-22-7
Lanny Wadkins
21.5
20-11-3
Lee Trevino
20
17-7-6
Jack Nicklaus
18.5
17-8-3
Gene Littler
18
14-5-8
Tom Kite
17
15-9-4
Tiger Woods
14.5
13-21-3
Hale Irwin
14
13-5-2
There are some iconic names included on this list, like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Mickelson and Woods are the only two golfers on the list who are still playing professionally, but neither of them were included on the 2025 team. Both players last competed in 2018 at the Ryder Cup.
All-Time Team Europe Ryder Cup Points Leaders
Player
Points Scored
Overall Record
Sergio Garcia
28.5
25-13-7
Nick Faldo
25
23-19-4
Bernhard Langer
24
21-15-6
Lee Westwood
24
21-20-6
Colin Montgomerie
23.5
20-9-7
Seve Ballesteros
22.5
20-12-5
José María Olazábal
20.5
18-8-5
Tony Jacklin
17
13-14-8
Ian Woosnam
16.5
14-12-5
Ian Poulter
16
15-8-2
The majority of the names listed above later became Team Europe captains, which is an honorable title at the Ryder Cup.