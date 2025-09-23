SI

All-Time Points Leaders in Ryder Cup History

The 45th Ryder Cup tees off this week in New York.

Sergio Garcia holds the Ryder Cup record for the most points scored.
The 2025 Ryder Cup tees off this week at the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

The Team USA vs. Team Europe tournament is bi-annual and returning for the 45th edition this year. Each year, both teams recruit the best and biggest players in the world to compete. There have been some legendary golfers part of historic Ryder Cups over the years from Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia, back to Arnold Palmer and Nick Faldo.

In the history of the Ryder Cup, there are some golfers who stand above the rest in terms of how many points they've registered for their respective teams. The golfers earn points by competing in foursomes, four-ball matches and in single matches across the three-day tournament. Here's a list of the top point scorers for both Team USA and Team Europe in Ryder Cup history.

All-Time Ryder Cup Points Leaders

Player

Team

Points Scored

Overall Record

Sergio Garcia

Europe

28.5

25–13–7

Nick Faldo

Europe

25

23-19-4

Bernhard Langer

Europe

24

21-15-6

Lee Westwood

Europe

24

21-20-6

Billy Casper

United States

23.5

20-10-7

Colin Montgomerie

Europe

23.5

20-9-7

Arnold Palmer

United States

23

22-8-2

Seve Ballesteros

Europe

22.5

20-12-5

Phil Mickelson

United States

21.5

18-22-7

Lanny Wadkins

United States

21.5

20-11-3

Based on the chart above, Team Europe has dominated in terms of having golfers who have consistently scored points for the team. Sergio Garcia has competed in 10 Ryder Cups in his career, and he holds the all-time record with 28.5 points earned in that span.

As for the United States, Billy Casper leads Team USA with the most-points of all-time with 23.5 earned from across eight different appearances from 1961–75.

Overall, though, Team USA has captured 27 Ryder Cup wins over Team Europe's 15 wins. There have also been two ties.

All-Time Team USA Ryder Cup Points Leaders

Player

Points Scored

Overall Record

Billy Casper

23.5

20-10-7

Arnold Palmer

23

22-8-2

Phil Mickelson

21.5

18-22-7

Lanny Wadkins

21.5

20-11-3

Lee Trevino

20

17-7-6

Jack Nicklaus

18.5

17-8-3

Gene Littler

18

14-5-8

Tom Kite

17

15-9-4

Tiger Woods

14.5

13-21-3

Hale Irwin

14

13-5-2

There are some iconic names included on this list, like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Mickelson and Woods are the only two golfers on the list who are still playing professionally, but neither of them were included on the 2025 team. Both players last competed in 2018 at the Ryder Cup.

All-Time Team Europe Ryder Cup Points Leaders

Player

Points Scored

Overall Record

Sergio Garcia

28.5

25-13-7

Nick Faldo

25

23-19-4

Bernhard Langer

24

21-15-6

Lee Westwood

24

21-20-6

Colin Montgomerie

23.5

20-9-7

Seve Ballesteros

22.5

20-12-5

José María Olazábal

20.5

18-8-5

Tony Jacklin

17

13-14-8

Ian Woosnam

16.5

14-12-5

Ian Poulter

16

15-8-2

The majority of the names listed above later became Team Europe captains, which is an honorable title at the Ryder Cup.

