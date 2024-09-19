2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Teddy Stiga
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is forward Teddy Stiga.
Stiga may be entering his first season in Chestnut Hill, but was a major prospect and is expected to have a lot of success with the Eagles.
The 18-year-old has spent the past two years with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program where he appeared in 110 games and tallied 48 goals and 52 assists for 100 points. Last season, Stiga recorded the third-most goals, assists, and points on the team.
During the same year, he played for the USNTDP Juniors, a program that is a part of the United States Hockey League, where he appeared in 27 games and tallied 18 goals and 20 assists for 38 points.
The freshman was also one of six Eagles to compete in the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase from July 26-Aug. 3 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.
Stiga’s impressive 2023-24 campaign moved him up on the draft board and he was selected as the No. 55 overall pick (second round) by the Nashville Predators in the 2024 NHL Draft in June.
Other stints for Stiga include Middlesex Islanders 13U AAA, Boston Jr. Eagles U14 AAA and U16 AAA, Belmont Hill School, USA U17 and USA U18 A teams.
Quick Facts
Name: Teddy Stiga
Hometown: Sudbury, Mass.
Year: Freshman
Position: Forward
Shoots: L
Measurements: 5’10” 176 lbs
Scouting Report: “Stiga moves on the ice like he got the game’s script ahead of time,” wrote EliteProspects. “When his teammates turn to pass, he’s right there, fully open in a spot. And he already knows his next play before the puck touches his stick. His prescient read of the game enables him to create beautiful give-and-go and tic-tac-toe plays.”