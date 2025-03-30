A Look at the NCAA Hockey Tournament Bracket Ahead of Boston College vs Denver
The NCAA Hockey Tournament is in full swing and teams are already advancing to the 2025 Frozen Four which will be held at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., from April 10-12.
Currently, two teams have already secured spots in the Frozen Four.
Boston University was the first team to punch its ticket to St. Louis after the team earned a dominant 8-3 win over Ohio State in the first round of the Toledo Regional on Thursday and defeated Cornell 3-2 on Saturday to win the regional.
Western Michigan is the other team that has already cemented its spot in the Frozen Four. The Broncos claimed the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament and beat Minnesota State 2-1 in the first round on Thursday and UMass 2-1 on Saturday to win the Fargo Regional.
Four teams remain alive with two spots left.
The second day of Regional finals will kick off on Sunday afternoon with Penn State taking on UConn in the Allentown Regional.
Penn State got into the final after it upset the No. 3 overall seed Maine 5–1 in the opening round while UConn made it after defeating Quinnipiac 4-1 both on Friday.
The game will be on Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
The Manchester Regional Final will also take place on Sunday which will be a rematch of the 2024 national championship.
The No. 1 overall seed Boston College will face the Denver Pioneers in a highly anticipated matchup.
Boston College advanced to the final after it defeated Bentley 3-1 and Denver made it after beating Providence 5-1 in the opening round on Friday.
That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
The winner of Penn State and UConn will take on Boston University in the first round of the Frozen Four while the winner of Boston College and Denver will face Western Michigan.