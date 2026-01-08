BC Men's Hockey Receives Commitment From Latvian 2026 NHL Draft Prospect

Latvian center Olivers Murnieks, a Saint John Sea Dog of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), committed to the Boston College men’s hockey program, he announced on Instagram Thursday morning.

“I’m excited to share that I’ve committed to play Division I hockey at Boston College,” Murnieks said. “Huge thanks to my family, teammates, coaches, and everyone who has been with me on this hockey journey. I can’t wait to represent Boston College on the ice in the years ahead. #goeagles.”

In 22 games played for Saint John this season, Murnieks has generated 13 points on three goals and 10 assists.

At the recent 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, which took place in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., from Dec. 26, 2025 to Jan. 5, he appeared in five games for Team Latvia U-20, recording one goal and three assists with a plus-minus rating of -4.

The 2008-born left-handed stick, who boasts a 6-foot-1, 194-pound frame at just 17 years old, is ranked No. 60 in Elite Prospects’ consolidated 2026 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft rankings, which projects him as a second- or third-round pick in the upcoming draft in late June.

Excluding Murnieks, the Eagles currently have seven commits in the class of 2026, nine in the class of 2027, and one in the class of 2028, according to College Hockey News.

The list of BC commits includes three players — Jake Boguniecki, Finnegan Sears, and Rocco Pelosi — who are current members of the United States National Development Team, where former Eagles Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim Ducks), Will Smith (San Jose Sharks), Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals), Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers), and Jacob Fowler (Montreal Canadiens) arrived on the Heights from.

Murnieks is originally from Riga, Latvia, and played for Baltu vilki, a Latvian youth ice hockey club based in Marupe, until 2023.

In 2024-25, he made the jump to the United States Junior Hockey League (USHL) with the Sioux City Musketeers, where he manufactured 15 goals and 20 assists in 52 games played, including two assists in five playoff games.

Two weeks ago, the Eagles announced the mid-season addition of Finnish forward Oscar Hemming, a 6-foot-4 defenseman, to the roster for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign. In just his second game, against Lake Superior State in the consolation game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff, the Vaasa, Finland, native notched two assists.

After the pick-up of Hemming, however, former BC forward Gavin Cornforth was signed by the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL, resulting in an early departure from the program.

First look at Gavin Cornforth in Wildcats colours.

----------

Premier aperçu de Gavin Cornforth sous les couleurs des Wildcats. pic.twitter.com/6ajpPR4csr — Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) January 3, 2026

Cornforth picked up just three assists in 18 games played for the Eagles this season but was a USHL star in 2024-25, scoring 27 goals and contributing 27 assists in 62 games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

BC (11-6-1, 7-3-0 Hockey East) is currently ranked No. 13 in the nation and is scheduled to face Stonehill College on Friday at 7 p.m. in an exhibition matchup.

