BC Bulletin

How to Watch No. 13 Boston College Men's Hockey's Exhibition Game With Stonehill

The Eagles are back at Conte Forum for an exhibition game against the Skyhawks on Friday night.
Kim Rankin|
Boston College Men's Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 13 Boston College Eagles (11-6-1, 7-3-0 HE) men’s hockey team returns to Conte Forum for an exhibition game against the Stonehill Skyhawks (4-13-2) on Friday night. 

The Eagles are coming off a 1-1 record in the 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., from Dec. 28-29, 2025. 

Boston College lost its semifinals game to No. 6 Western Michigan 5-3 and defeated Lake Superior State 4-3 in the consolation game to take third place in the event. 

On the other hand, the Skyhawks are coming off an undefeated road series with St. Lawrence from Jan. 2-3. 

Stonehill won the series opener 6-2 and tied the finale 6-2, however the Skyhawks won the shootout 1-0. 

Boston College returns to Hockey East play next weekend with a home-and-home series with No. 18 Providence while Stonehill returns to action on Sunday afternoon with a home game against LIU. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Stonehill (Exhibition): 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Stonehill Skyhawks

When: Friday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

TV: ESPN+ 

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Stonehill: The Skyhawks were undefeated in their road series with the St. Lawrence Saints from Jan. 2-3. Stonehill won the opener 6-2 and tied the finale 3-3, however won the shootout. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 4-3 win over the Lake Superior State Lakers on Dec. 29 in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off to take third place.

Latest USCHO Rankings:

  1. Michigan (46)- 995, 16-4-0
  2. Michigan State (2)- 908, 14-4-0
  3. Wisconsin (1)- 866, 13-3-2
  4. North Dakota- 854, 16-4-0
  5. Minnesota Duluth- 784, 14-6-0
  6. Western Michigan (1)- 776, 14-6-0
  7. Denver- 662, 12-7-2
  8. Quinnipiac- 648, 14-4-2
  9. Penn State- 578, 12-6-0
  10. UConn- 517, 11-5-3
  11. Dartmouth- 463, 12-4-0
  12. Maine- 411, 12-7-2
  13. Boston College- 410, 11-6-1
  14. Cornell- 328, 9-4-0
  15. Minnesota State- 298, 12-5-5
  16. Northeastern- 231, 10-7-0
  17. Augustana- 173, 12-6-3
  18. Providence- 157, 9-7-2
  19. Boston University- 101, 9-8-1
  20. Princeton- 83, 10-4-0

2026 Boston College Men's Hockey Schedule:

Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition) 

Jan. 16: vs. Providence

Jan. 17: at Providence

Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire

Jan. 24: at New Hampshire

Jan. 30: at Boston University

Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)

Feb. 6: vs. Vermont

Feb. 9: vs. Boston University or Northeastern (Beanpot)

Feb. 13: at Merrimack

Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack

Feb. 20: vs. UConn

Feb. 21: at UConn

Feb. 27: at Boston University

Feb. 28: vs. Boston University

March 5: at UMass

March 7: vs. Northeastern

Read More:

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Share on XFollow kmrankin1
Home/Hockey