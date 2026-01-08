How to Watch No. 13 Boston College Men's Hockey's Exhibition Game With Stonehill
The No. 13 Boston College Eagles (11-6-1, 7-3-0 HE) men’s hockey team returns to Conte Forum for an exhibition game against the Stonehill Skyhawks (4-13-2) on Friday night.
The Eagles are coming off a 1-1 record in the 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., from Dec. 28-29, 2025.
Boston College lost its semifinals game to No. 6 Western Michigan 5-3 and defeated Lake Superior State 4-3 in the consolation game to take third place in the event.
On the other hand, the Skyhawks are coming off an undefeated road series with St. Lawrence from Jan. 2-3.
Stonehill won the series opener 6-2 and tied the finale 6-2, however the Skyhawks won the shootout 1-0.
Boston College returns to Hockey East play next weekend with a home-and-home series with No. 18 Providence while Stonehill returns to action on Sunday afternoon with a home game against LIU.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Stonehill (Exhibition):
Who: Boston College Eagles and Stonehill Skyhawks
When: Friday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 4-3 win over the Lake Superior State Lakers on Dec. 29 in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off to take third place.
Latest USCHO Rankings:
- Michigan (46)- 995, 16-4-0
- Michigan State (2)- 908, 14-4-0
- Wisconsin (1)- 866, 13-3-2
- North Dakota- 854, 16-4-0
- Minnesota Duluth- 784, 14-6-0
- Western Michigan (1)- 776, 14-6-0
- Denver- 662, 12-7-2
- Quinnipiac- 648, 14-4-2
- Penn State- 578, 12-6-0
- UConn- 517, 11-5-3
- Dartmouth- 463, 12-4-0
- Maine- 411, 12-7-2
- Boston College- 410, 11-6-1
- Cornell- 328, 9-4-0
- Minnesota State- 298, 12-5-5
- Northeastern- 231, 10-7-0
- Augustana- 173, 12-6-3
- Providence- 157, 9-7-2
- Boston University- 101, 9-8-1
- Princeton- 83, 10-4-0
2026 Boston College Men's Hockey Schedule:
Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition)
Jan. 16: vs. Providence
Jan. 17: at Providence
Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire
Jan. 24: at New Hampshire
Jan. 30: at Boston University
Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)
Feb. 6: vs. Vermont
Feb. 9: vs. Boston University or Northeastern (Beanpot)
Feb. 13: at Merrimack
Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack
Feb. 20: vs. UConn
Feb. 21: at UConn
Feb. 27: at Boston University
Feb. 28: vs. Boston University
March 5: at UMass
March 7: vs. Northeastern
