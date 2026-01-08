How to Watch No. 13 Boston College Men's Hockey's Exhibition Game With Stonehill

The No. 13 Boston College Eagles (11-6-1, 7-3-0 HE) men’s hockey team returns to Conte Forum for an exhibition game against the Stonehill Skyhawks (4-13-2) on Friday night.

The Eagles are coming off a 1-1 record in the 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., from Dec. 28-29, 2025.

Boston College lost its semifinals game to No. 6 Western Michigan 5-3 and defeated Lake Superior State 4-3 in the consolation game to take third place in the event.

On the other hand, the Skyhawks are coming off an undefeated road series with St. Lawrence from Jan. 2-3.

Stonehill won the series opener 6-2 and tied the finale 6-2, however the Skyhawks won the shootout 1-0.

Boston College returns to Hockey East play next weekend with a home-and-home series with No. 18 Providence while Stonehill returns to action on Sunday afternoon with a home game against LIU.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Stonehill (Exhibition):

Who: Boston College Eagles and Stonehill Skyhawks

When: Friday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Stonehill: The Skyhawks were undefeated in their road series with the St. Lawrence Saints from Jan. 2-3. Stonehill won the opener 6-2 and tied the finale 3-3, however won the shootout.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 4-3 win over the Lake Superior State Lakers on Dec. 29 in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off to take third place.

Latest USCHO Rankings:

Michigan (46)- 995, 16-4-0 Michigan State (2)- 908, 14-4-0 Wisconsin (1)- 866, 13-3-2 North Dakota- 854, 16-4-0 Minnesota Duluth- 784, 14-6-0 Western Michigan (1)- 776, 14-6-0 Denver- 662, 12-7-2 Quinnipiac- 648, 14-4-2 Penn State- 578, 12-6-0 UConn- 517, 11-5-3 Dartmouth- 463, 12-4-0 Maine- 411, 12-7-2 Boston College- 410, 11-6-1 Cornell- 328, 9-4-0 Minnesota State- 298, 12-5-5 Northeastern- 231, 10-7-0 Augustana- 173, 12-6-3 Providence- 157, 9-7-2 Boston University- 101, 9-8-1 Princeton- 83, 10-4-0

2026 Boston College Men's Hockey Schedule:

Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition)

Jan. 16: vs. Providence

Jan. 17: at Providence

Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire

Jan. 24: at New Hampshire

Jan. 30: at Boston University

Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)

Feb. 6: vs. Vermont

Feb. 9: vs. Boston University or Northeastern (Beanpot)

Feb. 13: at Merrimack

Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack

Feb. 20: vs. UConn

Feb. 21: at UConn

Feb. 27: at Boston University

Feb. 28: vs. Boston University

March 5: at UMass

March 7: vs. Northeastern

