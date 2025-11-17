Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 6
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team swept its series with the UMass Minutemen over the weekend.
In the first game of the series on Friday night, Boston College beat UMass 7-3 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill. Forward Dean Letourneau, defenseman Drew Fortescue, forward James Hagens, forward Ryan Conmy, forward Will Vote, forward Brady Berard, and forward Will Traeger all scored in the victory.
In the second game of the series on Saturday night at Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass., the Eagles shut out the Minutemen 4-0 with goals from forward Paul Davey, Conmy, and two from forward Jake Sondreal.
Now, Boston College sits at 6-4-1 overall and 4-2-0 in Hockey East play.
With the pair of wins, BC moved up three spots to No. 15 in this week’s USCHO poll with 274 points.
Michigan State remained the unanimous No. 1 team with all 50 first-place votes and 1,000 points, followed by Michigan at No. 2 with 927 points, Denver at No. 3 with 871 points, Minnesota Duluth at No. 4 with 823 points, and Penn State rounded out the top five with 767 points.
In total, seven Hockey East teams made the rankings this week. Joining Boston College is Maine at No. 10 with 567 points, UConn at No. 11 with 484 points, Northeastern at No. 12 with 378 points, Providence at No. 16 with 242 points, UMass at No. 17 with 211 points, and Boston University at No. 18 with 176 points.
There were no conference teams that received votes this week that were not ranked, however local rival Harvard did receive 16 votes as well as in-state school Holy Cross which had three.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 7 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)
- Michigan State (50)- 1000, 9-1
- Michigan- 927, 11-3
- Denver- 871, 8-3-1
- Minnesota Duluth- 823, 11-3
- Penn State- 767, 10-4
- North Dakota- 715, 8-4
- Wisconsin- 659, 8-2-2
- Western Michigan- 637, 7-5
- Quinnipiac- 611, 7-3-2
- Maine- 567, 7-4-1
- UConn- 484, 6-4-2
- Northeastern- 378, 7-3
- Dartmouth- 314, 6-0
- Minnesota State- 278, 6-2-4
- Boston College- 274, 6-4-1
- Providence- 242, 5-4-2
- UMass- 211, 7-6
- Boston University- 176, 5-6-1
- Cornell- 149, 4-2
- Union- 136, 8-2-1
Others receiving votes: Ohio State 94, Colorado College 74, Michigan Tech 33, Omaha 19, Harvard 16, Miami 15, RIT 15, St. Cloud State 6, Bemidji State 5, Holy Cross 3, Arizona State 1