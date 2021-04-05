Boston College Hockey Reportedly Land Trio of Transfers

One of the biggest knocks against Boston College hockey has been their lack of experience. This showed up in a big moment this year when they were beat up by a much older St. Cloud team in the NCAA men's tournament. According to John Buccigross of ESPN, the Eagles have addressed this by landing three experienced transfers in the portal.

Per his Twitter, Buccigross reports that Jerry York has landed transfers forward Brandon Kruse and goalie Eric Dop from Bowling Green and forward Grant Cruikshank from Colorado College.

Kruse, a super senior, was All-WCHA First Team this past season, and Second Team in '18-19. If BC is looking for experience, this forward will immediately become the most seasoned player on their entire team, with 151 career games with the Falcons. He has been a consistent scorer as well, with 128 points (34 goals and 94 assists) during his career.

Dop, a super senior goaltender, was the everyday goalie for the Falcons over the past two seasons. This past year, he had a 2.45 GAA, with a 6-8 record for the Falcons. Historically, he has played in 80 games over his career.

Finally, Cruikshanks, a senior will give the Eagles even more experience on the front line, with 90 games over his career at Colorado College. This past season he had ten points for the Tigers. Had 17 points and was a team captain last year.

Boston College has lost five players to the NHL heading into next season. Forwards Logan Hutsko, Alex Newhook, Matt Boldy and Mike Hardman all have signed their contract, while goalie Spencer Knight has also inked with the Panthers. BC also has lost two players to the transfer portal as Tim Lovell and Michael Karow have both reportedly entered.

It is important to note that these transfers have not been announced by the team yet, but stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates as they come in.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com