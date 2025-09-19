Boston College Hockey Unveils New Home and Away Jerseys for Upcoming Season: Just a Minute
One of the best feelings in sports is when one of your favorite teams unveils new jerseys. New threads are unbeatable. It is like popping open a bag of Christmas presents on Dec. 25 as a little kid.
That is exactly the type of feeling Boston College hockey fans experienced on Friday afternoon, as the Boston College men’s and women’s hockey programs dropped a video to announce its new home and away sweaters, which are sponsored by New Balance, for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
The BC women’s hockey program begins its 2025-26 quest on Saturday in Conte Forum with a matchup against Stonehill College at 1 p.m., and the men’s team opens its season as the host as well, against Quinnipiac on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
To the naked eye, there are not a whole lot of changes in the design of the new jerseys. But for Boston College hockey diehards, there are some noticeable differences.
The old jerseys were blander, for starters, with three gold symmetrical stripes at the bottom of the home jersey, which is maroon, and contrasting gold and maroon stripes at the bottom of the away jersey, which is white.
This season, the away jersey, still white, has a band of maroon wrapped around the bottom, with two thinner gold stripes just above it, which is a much cleaner appearance.
The home threads, still maroon, have the same design but with a gold band at the bottom of the jersey—which extends all the way to the very bottom—along with the two-stripe pattern directly above it as well.
The most obvious difference, however, is the lettering. In 2024-25, the imprinted “Eagles” on the front of the home and away jerseys was thinly-lined and spanned sideways in a diagonal formation, from the right shoulder to the lower-left hip.
The new home jerseys have “Boston College” written across the center of the jersey, which is a more classic look and brings back hints of the mid-to-late stages of the Jerry York era, when Johnny Gaudreau, also known as “Johnny Hockey,” helped the Eagles capture an NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey National Championship as a freshman in 2011.
The away jerseys still have a diagonal “Eagles” on the front of the jersey, but the lettering is bolded with maroon on the inside and gold on the outside in block lettering, which is far more assertive by nature.
The Hockey East logo is stamped on the right shoulder of both jerseys and a miniscule New Balance logo hovers right below the thread connecting the collar of the jersey, which is essentially the same as a season ago.
But there is no BC logo on the left shoulder anymore—just the white backdrop for the away jersey and maroon for the home jersey.
“For Boston” is printed on the backside of the collar, which is a new touch as well and states that extra bit of school spirit that is ingrained into the very fabric of the program’s visual identity.