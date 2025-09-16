Where Boston College Ranked in Hockey East Preseason Coaches Poll
The 2025-26 college hockey season begins next month and Boston College is looking to maintain its success that it has had in recent years.
Last season, Boston College went 27-8-2 overall which included a 18-4-2 mark in Hockey East play, won the Hockey East regular season title, made an appearance in the Hockey East Tournament where it lost to Northeastern in the quarterfinals 3-1, played in the NCAA Manchester Regional where it lost to Denver in the final 3-1, and finished No. 4 in the nation in the final USCHO poll.
After the season concluded, Boston College lost a handful of its star players in forwards Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault, goalie Jacob Fowler, and defensemen Eamon Powell and Aidan Hreschuk.
However, the program did retain forward James Hagens, who was a first-round pick by the Boston Bruins in June, forwards Andre Gasseau, Oskar Jellvik, and Teddy Stiga and defensemen Drew Fortescue, Aram Minnetian, and Lukas Gustafsson as well as brought in multiple prospects which include forward Will Moore, who was also a Bruins draft pick, defenseman Luka Radivojevic, and New Hampshire transfer forward Ryan Conmy.
Although Boston College looks to have another talented roster for the upcoming season, the latest preseason poll has the team projected to finish lower than last season.
Hockey East released its Men’s Preseason Coaches Poll on Tuesday morning which projected where each team in the conference will finish.
Boston College placed fifth on the list with 85 points and zero first-place votes.
Boston University took the top spot with seven first-place votes and 105 points, followed by Providence at No. 2 with three first-place votes and 91 points, UConn at No. 3 with 90 points, Maine at No. 4 with one first-place vote and 87 points, and Boston College at No. 5.
In the bottom half of the projected standings, UMass came in at No. 6 with 64 points, UMass Lowell and Northeastern tied for No. 7 with 53 points apiece, Merrimack at No. 9 with 33 points, New Hampshire at No. 10 with 31 points, and Vermont placed No. 11 with 23 points.
Boston College opens its season on Friday, Oct. 3 against Quinnipiac at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
2025 Hockey East Men’s Preseason Coaches Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)
- Boston University (7)- 105
- Providence (3)- 91
- UConn- 90
- Maine (1)- 87
- Boston College- 85
- UMass- 67
- UMass Lowell-53
- (T7) Northeastern- 53
- Merrimack- 33
- New Hampshire- 31
- Vermont- 23