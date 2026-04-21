Team USA Hero Quinn Hughes Learned a Painful Lesson About Never Letting Up in the NHL Playoffs

Quinn Hughes returned from Italy an Olympic hero just two short months ago after he scored a game-winning goal in overtime against Sweden during Team USA's run to the gold medal. After making the late night rounds, including a cameo on Saturday Night Live, he returned to his day job as defenseman for the Minnesota Wild.

In Minnesota's Game 1 win over the Stars last Saturday he tallied an assist, but late in Game 2 on Monday night he made a grievous mistake by letting up for approximately one second that cost his team.

The Wild trailed the Stars 3-2 with a minute remaining in the third period when they pulled their goalie. Dallas gained control of the puck just long enough for Wyatt Johnston to get it out of the zone. Hughes skated after it, but determined that it was going to roll to the right side of the net. As soon as he slowed up the puck made a left-hand turn and headed for the post.

That brief moment was just enough time for the puck to roll over the line and into the goal before Hughes could get a stick on it.

Final score: Dallas 4, Minnesota 2.

Obviously, one second of not going as hard as humanly possible did not cost the Wild the game in this situation. They were down a goal with less than a minute remaining. Even if Hughes had stopped the puck there's no guarantee the Wild would have tied the game.

But when you see that puck go in the net right in front of you and then immediately crash into the boards it probably doesn't feel great. He certainly didn't look happy a few seconds later.

The Wild and Stars are now tied 1-1 with the series shifting to St. Paul on Wednesday. The Wild finished eight points behind the Stars in the Central Division this season.

Hughes finished fourth on the team with 53 points and led the team with 48 assists despite the fact that he didn't join the Wild until December and only played 48 games for Minnesota this season. He's earned a little break. Just not like this.

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