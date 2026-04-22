Stars vs. Wild Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 3

The Dallas Stars evened up the series at one game apiece with a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Monday night. It was a much-needed victory for the Stars, who avoided falling into a 2-0 hole with the series shifting to Minnesota.

The Wild and Stars split their four matchups in the regular season, with Minnesota beating Dallas in its two home games, 5-2 in December and then 2-1 in overtime in March.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Stars vs. Wild in Game 3 on Wednesday, April 22.

Stars vs. Wild Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Stars +1.5 (-230)

Wild -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline

Stars +110

Wild -130

Total

5.5 (Over -130/Under +110)

Stars vs. Wild Starting Goalies

Stars: Jake Oetinger (1-1, 3.54 ERA, .879 SV%)

Wild: Jesper Wallstedt (1-1, 2.02 GAA, .932 SV%)

Stars vs. Wild How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 22

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Grand Casino Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT, TruTV, HBO Max, FDSNNO, Victory+, FDSNWI

Stars record: 1-1

Wild record: 1-1

Stars vs. Wild Best NHL Prop Bets

Wild Best NHL Prop Bet

Joel Eriksson Ek OVER 0.5 Points (-120)

On a team with superstars like Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and Quinn Hughes, Joel Eriksson Ek flies under the radar a bit. The two-way center had a respectable 51 points in 70 games this season, and he already has four points in two playoff games.

Eriksson Ek had a strong finish to the regular season as well. He had six points during a four-game point streak before being held off the scoresheet in the regular-season finale.

Of his 51 points, 32 came via the assist, and he has an assist in each postseason game so far, so him to record an assist (+180) could be worth a look as a nice plus-odds option.

Stars vs. Wild Prediction and Pick

There were 13 goals in the first two games of this series, and I don’t see things slowing down just yet. While it should tighten up as we get deeper into the series, Game 3 is typically one that’s still called pretty loosely, so we could see another eight or nine power plays combined as we did in the first two games of the series.

Including the regular season, there have been OVER 5.5 goals in five of the six meetings between these teams this year. That’s the way I’m going tonight.

Pick: OVER 5.5 (-130)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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