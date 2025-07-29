BC Bulletin

Boston College Men's Hockey Releases 2025-26 Schedule

The Eagles have announced their full slate for the upcoming season.

Kim Rankin

Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College forward Andre Gasseau (24) shoots against the University of New Hampshire during the second period at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College forward Andre Gasseau (24) shoots against the University of New Hampshire during the second period at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Boston College men’s hockey team has announced the schedule for the 2025-26 season. 

The Eagles will kick off their season on Oct. 3 against Quinnipiac at home, followed by three straight road games, a series at Minnesota on Oct. 9-10 and at RPI on Oct. 17. 

They return to Conte Forum on Oct. 24 to face Denver, a rematch of the Manchester Regional Final. 

Boston College starts Hockey East play on Oct. 30 with a home-and-home series against Northeastern. 

In total, the team will play 24 conference games against the other 10 opponents in Hockey East. Boston College will face Boston University, UMass, Northeastern, and Vermont three times and UConn, Maine, UMass Lowell, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Providence twice. 

The Eagles will also play in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off from Dec. 28-29 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., and have an exhibition against Stonehill on Jan. 9. 

Boston College will compete in the 73rd annual Beanpot on Feb. 2 and Feb. 9, squaring off against Harvard in the opener and either Boston University or Northeastern on the final day. 

Below is the full schedule for the season.

Boston College Men’s Hockey 2025-26 Schedule: 

Oct. 3: vs. Quinnipiac

Oct. 9-10: at Minnesota

Oct. 17: at RPI

Oct. 24: vs. Denver

Oct. 30: vs. Northeastern

Oct. 31: at Northeastern

Nov. 7-8: at Vermont

Nov. 14: vs. UMass

Nov. 15: at UMass

Nov. 21-22: vs. Maine

Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame

Dec. 5: at UMass Lowell

Dec. 6: vs. UMass Lowell

Dec. 28-29: at Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off

Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition) 

Jan. 16: vs. Providence

Jan. 17: at Providence

Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire

Jan. 24: at New Hampshire

Jan. 30: at Boston University

Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)

Feb. 6: vs. Vermont

Feb. 9: vs. Boston University or Northeastern (Beanpot)

Feb. 13: at Merrimack

Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack

Feb. 20: vs. UConn

Feb. 21: at UConn

Feb. 27: at Boston University

Feb. 28: vs. Boston University

March 5: at UMass

March 7: vs. Northeastern

