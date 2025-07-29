Boston College Men's Hockey Releases 2025-26 Schedule
The Boston College men’s hockey team has announced the schedule for the 2025-26 season.
The Eagles will kick off their season on Oct. 3 against Quinnipiac at home, followed by three straight road games, a series at Minnesota on Oct. 9-10 and at RPI on Oct. 17.
They return to Conte Forum on Oct. 24 to face Denver, a rematch of the Manchester Regional Final.
Boston College starts Hockey East play on Oct. 30 with a home-and-home series against Northeastern.
In total, the team will play 24 conference games against the other 10 opponents in Hockey East. Boston College will face Boston University, UMass, Northeastern, and Vermont three times and UConn, Maine, UMass Lowell, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Providence twice.
The Eagles will also play in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off from Dec. 28-29 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., and have an exhibition against Stonehill on Jan. 9.
Boston College will compete in the 73rd annual Beanpot on Feb. 2 and Feb. 9, squaring off against Harvard in the opener and either Boston University or Northeastern on the final day.
Below is the full schedule for the season.
Boston College Men’s Hockey 2025-26 Schedule:
Oct. 3: vs. Quinnipiac
Oct. 9-10: at Minnesota
Oct. 17: at RPI
Oct. 24: vs. Denver
Oct. 30: vs. Northeastern
Oct. 31: at Northeastern
Nov. 7-8: at Vermont
Nov. 14: vs. UMass
Nov. 15: at UMass
Nov. 21-22: vs. Maine
Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame
Dec. 5: at UMass Lowell
Dec. 6: vs. UMass Lowell
Dec. 28-29: at Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off
Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition)
Jan. 16: vs. Providence
Jan. 17: at Providence
Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire
Jan. 24: at New Hampshire
Jan. 30: at Boston University
Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)
Feb. 6: vs. Vermont
Feb. 9: vs. Boston University or Northeastern (Beanpot)
Feb. 13: at Merrimack
Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack
Feb. 20: vs. UConn
Feb. 21: at UConn
Feb. 27: at Boston University
Feb. 28: vs. Boston University
March 5: at UMass
March 7: vs. Northeastern