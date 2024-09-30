Boston College Men's Hockey Announces Captains For 2024-25 Season
The Boston College men’s hockey team has announced its captains for the 2024-25 season.
Defenseman Eamon Powell will serve as the captain while forwards Connor Joyce, Mike Posma, and Ryan Leonard will serve as alternate captains.
Powell, who was selected as captain for his second-consecutive year, is coming off an impressive senior campaign. The graduate appeared in 40 games and tallied five goals and 33 assists for 38 points. He blocked 45 shots which was the fourth-highest among the team and recorded a +19 rating which ranked the seventh-highest on the team.
The Marcellus, N.Y., native was named a Hockey East Second Team All-Star and earned spots on the Hockey East All-Tournament Team and the NCAA Regional All-Providence Team. He was also one of two recipients for the Hockey East Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award which is given to the player who exhibits good character and sportsmanship on the ice, joining UMass defenseman Ryan Ufko.
Joyce, who is entering his fourth season with the Eagles, appeared in 35 games in the 2023-24 season and tallied two goals and four assists for six points as well as blocked 15 shots.
Posma, who is also entering his fourth season with the Eagles, appeared in 41 games and tallied two goals and six assists for eight points as well as recorded a +10 rating and went 154-129 (54.4%) on faceoffs last season.
Leonard is entering his second season with the Eagles. During his freshman campaign, he appeared in 41 games and tallied 31 goals and 29 assists for 60 points. His season was a historic one as he broke the record for most goals scored by a freshman in Boston College history as well as was named a Hockey East Second Team All-Star and a CCM/AHCA Second Team All-American.