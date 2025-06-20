Boston College Men's Hockey Commit Noah Davidson Signs With Medicine Hat Tigers
Boston College men’s hockey forward commit Noah Davidson has signed with the Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers.
Medicine Hat officially announced the signing in a press release on Thursday afternoon.
Davidson was selected by Medicine Hat with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2023 WHL U.S. Prospect Draft.
He has spent the last two seasons with Shattuck St. Mary's U16 and 18 teams. Last season, he appeared in 58 games and notched 40 goals and 32 assists for 72 points.
“Noah is an offensive forward with impressive physical tools combining strength and agility. He has great hands, a heavy shot, and has a knack for finding space for high grade scoring chances.” commented Tigers Director of Player Personnel Bobby Fox.
The Tigers are a Canadian junior team and are located in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. The program has won six WHL championships and two Memorial Cup championships.
The Irvine, Calif., native committed to the Eagles on Nov. 4, 2024. He announced the decision in an Instagram post.
“I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 college hockey at Boston College,” said Davidson. “I’d like to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates, advisors, and everyone who helped along the way.”
Davidson was one of two prospects to be signed by Medicine Hat on Thursday, joining defenseman Kyle Heger, who is currently committed to Western Michigan. Heger shared his decision in February.
Both prospects are projected to join their schools for the 2027-28 season.