Boston College Men’s Hockey Defenseman Signs With Charlotte Checkers
Boston College Eagles men’s hockey defenseman Eamon Powell has signed a professional contract with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.
The organization officially announced the signing on Friday via a press release.
“Eamon Powell is the latest college free agent to join the organization, signing a one-year, one-way AHL deal for next season,” said the Checkers. “The 22-year-old blue liner will now join the Checkers on an ATO.”
The Marcellus, N.Y., native spent five seasons with the Eagles from 2020-25.
During the 2024-25 campaign, he appeared in 32 games and tallied four goals and 16 assists for 20 points, 42 blocks, and a +20 rating. He won the Hockey East Best Defensive Defenseman Award and was named to the All-Hockey East First-Team.
The Eagles’ 3-1 Manchester Regional Final loss to the Denver Pioneers on Sunday night marked Powell’s 170th game played in which broke a program record. In the contest, he had one block.
In total, Powell has recorded 16 goals and 87 assists for 103 points in his collegiate career.
He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning as the No. 116 overall pick (fourth round) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Powell is the fourth Eagle to sign his professional contract this week and second of the day.
Goalie Jacob Fowler signed with the Montreal Canadiens earlier in the day while forwards Ryan Leonard, who signed with the Washington Capitals, and Gabe Perreault, who signed with the New York Rangers, both made their NHL debuts earlier in the week.