Boston College Men's Hockey Preparing to Start Run in 2025 Beanpot
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team is getting ready to compete in the 72nd annual Beanpot starting on Monday.
The Eagles will be joined by the Northeastern Huskies, the Boston University Terriers, and the Harvard Crimson in the multi-day event at TD Garden in Boston.
Overall, Boston University has recorded the most Beanpot championships with 31, followed by Boston College with 20, Harvard with 11, and Northeastern with nine.
The Eagles last Beanpot title was in 2016 after defeating Harvard 3-2 in the semifinals and Boston University 1-0 in overtime in the championship with a goal by Alex Tuch.
The Huskies have won the last two and are looking to three-peat. In 2024, the Huskies beat the Crimson 3-2 in overtime and the Terriers defeated the Eagles 4-3 in the semifinals round.
Boston College earned the 5-0 win over Harvard in the consolation game to take third place and Northeastern beat Boston University 4-3 in overtime to secure the championship.
In the first game of the semifinals, Boston University and Harvard will square off at 5 p.m. ET, followed by Boston College and Northeastern at 8 p.m. ET.
The finals will be held on Monday, Feb. 10. The consolation game (losers of the semifinals round) will play at 4:30 p.m. ET while the championship (winners of semifinals) will compete for the crown at 7:30 p.m. ET.
All Beanpot games will air on NESN.
More Hockey News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
How Boston College's Win Over UMass Lowell Impacted Hockey East Standings
Ryan Leonard’s Hat Trick Leads No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey Past No. 8 UMass Lowell
Boston College's Jacob Fowler, Teddy Stiga Win Weekly Hockey East Awards