Boston College's Jacob Fowler, Teddy Stiga Win Weekly Hockey East Awards
Two Boston College Eagles men’s hockey players have earned Hockey East awards this week.
Goalie Jacob Fowler, who won Player of the Week, and forward Teddy Stiga, who won Rookie of the Week, both earned the accolades for their performances in the Eagles series sweep over the Boston University Terriers over the weekend.
In the matchups, Stiga scored one goal in each game which included a power-play goal 24 seconds into the finale, one of two scored from Boston College in the contest. Fowler tallied a combined two goals against, 61 saves, and was credited with his sixth shutout of the season.
This week marks the second in a row that Fowler and Stiga received weekly honors from the conference, however this is the first time Fowler has won Player of the Week this season. The sophomore is a three-time Goaltender of the Week winner (Oct. 14, Nov. 11, 2024, and Jan. 20).
In total, seven Eagles have earned conference honors this season. Lukas Gustafsson won Defender of the Week on Dec. 2, Eamon Powell won Defender of the Week on Nov. 18, forward Ryan Leonard has been named a three-time Player of the Week (Oct. 28, Nov. 11, and Nov. 25), James Hagens is a two-time Rookie of the Week recipient (Nov. 4 and 25), and Gabe Perreault won Co-Player of the Week on Nov. 4.
Fowler and Stiga join UMass Lowell’s Pierson Brandon (Defender of the Week) and Beni Halasz (Co-Goaltender of the Week) as well as UConn’s Tyler Muszelik (Co-Goaltender of the Week) in earning Hockey East awards this week.
