How Boston College's Win Over UMass Lowell Impacted Hockey East Standings
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team won its sole game over the weekend, a 4-0 shutout victory over the UMass Lowell River Hawks.
The Eagles’ success was highlighted by forward Ryan Leonard and goalie Jan Korec.
Leonard scored three goals in the contest, the first at the 3:04 mark of the first period, the second at 0:13 of the third and the final at 6:58. The performance marked the second hat trick of the season for the sophomore.
Korec, who made his third appearance and second start of the season, tallied zero goals against and 22 saves, earning his second collegiate shutout.
Entering the matchup, Boston College sat atop the Hockey East standings, four points ahead of the second place team Boston University while UMass Lowell was in fifth.
With the victory, the Eagles added points to their standing, however did not gain ground.
Currently, Boston College is No. 1 in the conference with 35 points followed by Boston University in second place with 31.
Maine sits in third place with 29 points, UConn is fourth with 26 points, UMass Lowell is fifth with 25 points, Providence is sixth with 22 points, Merrimack is seventh with 20 points, UMass is eighth with 18 points, Northeastern is ninth with 17 points, Vermont is tenth with 16 points, and New Hampshire rounds out the standings with 13 points.
Maine and UMass still have a game this weekend as the two face off against each other on Sunday afternoon.
Three Hockey East teams will compete in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals on Monday at TD Garden in Boston. Boston University will face Harvard at 5 p.m. ET and Boston College will take on Northeastern at 8 p.m. ET. Both contests will air on NESN and ESPN+.
