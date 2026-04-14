Report: Former Boston College Men's Hockey Defenseman Transferring to Minnesota State
Boston College men’s hockey defenseman Will Skahan has his transfer destination.
The sophomore is transferring to Minnesota State, according to former UMass men's hockey player Owen Murray.
“Former BC D Will Skahan is headed to Minnesota State out of the portal,” said Murray via X.
The Woodbury, Minn., native skated in 61 games for the Eagles across two seasons. During that time frame, he tallied three goals and five assists for eight points as well as 40 blocks.
Skahan was first reported to be in the transfer portal on Monday morning by College Hockey News senior writer Mike McMahon as well as news about former Eagles forward Gavin Cornforth who left Chestnut Hill in the middle of the season to join the QMJHL.
“Boston College (F) Gavin Cornforth, who left for the Q mid-season, officially hits the portal,” said McMahon via X. “Defenseman Will Skahan (Utah-2nd) also enters for BC.”
Skahan, who was originally committed to Wisconsin, announced his commitment to Boston College on Nov. 15, 2023, and signed the same day.
He was selected by the Utah Mammoth as the No. 65 overall pick (second round) in the 2024 NHL Draft.
Skahan joins a Minnesota State team that went 22-11-7 overall in 2025-26, which includes a 14-7-5 mark in CCHA play, won the CCHA Tournament, and made an appearance in the NCAA Regionals where it lost to Western Michigan 3-1 in the first round on March 27.
2025-26 Boston College Men's Hockey Results:
Oct. 3: vs. Quinnipiac- L 4-3
Oct. 9-10: at Minnesota- W 3-1, T 2-2
Oct. 17: at RPI- W 5-1
Oct. 24: vs. Denver- L 7-3
Oct. 30: vs. Northeastern- L 4-1
Oct. 31: at Northeastern- L 3-0
Nov. 7-8: at Vermont- W 2-1, W 5-0
Nov. 14: vs. UMass- W 7-3
Nov. 15: at UMass- W 4-0
Nov. 21-22: vs. Maine- W 7-3, L 3-0
Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame- W 5-3
Dec. 5: at UMass Lowell- W 3-1
Dec. 6: vs. UMass Lowell- W 3-1
Dec. 28: vs. Western Michigan (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)- L 5-3
Dec. 29: vs. Lake Superior State (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)- W 4-3
Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition)- W 8-2
Jan. 16: vs. Providence- L 4-3 (OT)
Jan. 17: at Providence- L 4-3
Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire- W 5-2
Jan. 24: at New Hampshire- W 3-0
Jan. 30: at Boston University- W 4-1
Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)- W 5-1
Feb. 6: vs. Vermont- L 6-1
Feb. 9: vs. Boston University (Beanpot)- W 6-2
Feb. 13: at Merrimack- L 4-2
Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack W 4-2
Feb. 20: vs. UConn- W 5-2
Feb. 21: at UConn- W 2-1 (OT)
Feb. 27: at Boston University- L 3-1
Feb. 28: vs. Boston University- L 5-1
March 5: at UMass- L 2-1
March 7: vs. Northeastern- L 4-2
March 14: vs. Maine (Hockey East Quarterfinals)- W 5-0
March 20: vs. UConn (Hockey East Semifinals)- L 4-3 (OT)
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1