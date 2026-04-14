Report: Former Boston College Men's Hockey Defenseman Transferring to Minnesota State

Boston College men’s hockey defenseman Will Skahan has his transfer destination.

The sophomore is transferring to Minnesota State, according to former UMass men's hockey player Owen Murray.

“Former BC D Will Skahan is headed to Minnesota State out of the portal,” said Murray via X.

Former BC D Will Skahan is headed to Minnesota State out of the portal @BigBagAKnuckles checks one off of his wishlist — Owen Murray (@permurr02) April 13, 2026

The Woodbury, Minn., native skated in 61 games for the Eagles across two seasons. During that time frame, he tallied three goals and five assists for eight points as well as 40 blocks.

Skahan was first reported to be in the transfer portal on Monday morning by College Hockey News senior writer Mike McMahon as well as news about former Eagles forward Gavin Cornforth who left Chestnut Hill in the middle of the season to join the QMJHL.

“Boston College (F) Gavin Cornforth, who left for the Q mid-season, officially hits the portal,” said McMahon via X. “Defenseman Will Skahan (Utah-2nd) also enters for BC.”

Boston College (F) Gavin Cornforth, who left for the Q mid-season, officially hits the portal.



Defenseman Will Skahan (Utah-2nd) also enters for BC. — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) April 13, 2026

Skahan, who was originally committed to Wisconsin, announced his commitment to Boston College on Nov. 15, 2023, and signed the same day.

He was selected by the Utah Mammoth as the No. 65 overall pick (second round) in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Skahan joins a Minnesota State team that went 22-11-7 overall in 2025-26, which includes a 14-7-5 mark in CCHA play, won the CCHA Tournament, and made an appearance in the NCAA Regionals where it lost to Western Michigan 3-1 in the first round on March 27.

2025-26 Boston College Men's Hockey Results:

Oct. 3: vs. Quinnipiac- L 4-3

Oct. 9-10: at Minnesota- W 3-1, T 2-2

Oct. 17: at RPI- W 5-1

Oct. 24: vs. Denver- L 7-3

Oct. 30: vs. Northeastern- L 4-1

Oct. 31: at Northeastern- L 3-0

Nov. 7-8: at Vermont- W 2-1, W 5-0

Nov. 14: vs. UMass- W 7-3

Nov. 15: at UMass- W 4-0

Nov. 21-22: vs. Maine- W 7-3, L 3-0

Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame- W 5-3

Dec. 5: at UMass Lowell- W 3-1

Dec. 6: vs. UMass Lowell- W 3-1

Dec. 28: vs. Western Michigan (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)- L 5-3

Dec. 29: vs. Lake Superior State (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)- W 4-3

Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition)- W 8-2

Jan. 16: vs. Providence- L 4-3 (OT)

Jan. 17: at Providence- L 4-3

Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire- W 5-2

Jan. 24: at New Hampshire- W 3-0

Jan. 30: at Boston University- W 4-1

Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)- W 5-1

Feb. 6: vs. Vermont- L 6-1

Feb. 9: vs. Boston University (Beanpot)- W 6-2

Feb. 13: at Merrimack- L 4-2

Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack W 4-2

Feb. 20: vs. UConn- W 5-2

Feb. 21: at UConn- W 2-1 (OT)

Feb. 27: at Boston University- L 3-1

Feb. 28: vs. Boston University- L 5-1

March 5: at UMass- L 2-1

March 7: vs. Northeastern- L 4-2

March 14: vs. Maine (Hockey East Quarterfinals)- W 5-0

March 20: vs. UConn (Hockey East Semifinals)- L 4-3 (OT)