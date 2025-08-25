Boston College Men's Hockey Adds Top 2009 Born American Skater Rocco Pelosi
Just nine days after adding its second 2009-born commit, Finn Sears, after the recruitment cycle for ‘09 prospects opened on Aug. 1, Boston College men’s hockey coach Greg Brown made another huge splash in the recruiting realm on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles picked up a verbal commitment from five-star center Rocco Pelosi, a Sewell, N.J., native who registered 140 points (65 goals, 75 assists) in 60 games for the Mount St. Charles Academy hockey program in Woonsocket, R.I., in 2024-25.
Pelosi announced the decision on his personal Instagram account.
“I am grateful and proud to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey and further my academics at Boston College,” Pelosi said. “I would like to thank God, my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and everyone else who has helped me along the way. #goeagles.”
Pelosi is set to play the 2025-26 season for the United States National Team Development Program—where Brown recruited former Eagles Cutter Guathier, Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, Jacob Fowler, James Hagens, and others—and possibly a second season with USNTDP before arriving in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Along with Sears and Pelosi, Brown received a verbal commitment from ‘09 defenseman Jake Boguniecki on Aug. 5.
Pelosi is eligible for the 2027 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft and is a top prospect in the class, according to Elite Prospects. With a 5-foot-9 frame, the lefty shooter is relatively short, but he is only 16 years old and still has plenty of time to grow in the next two seasons before elevating to the college game.
Pelosi is the younger brother of Boston Bruins prospect Chris Pelosi, a 2023 NHL Draft third-round selection who played in all 38 games for the Bobcats in 2024-25, posting 13 goals and 11 assists and winning 240 faceoffs—good for third on the team.
“Rocco commands attention every time he hits the ice,” Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff said. “He does a great job of playing through the middle of the ice and beating guys with speed. Pelosi’s shot release is so deadly, and he’s no slouch as a passer, either. He was a standout at just about every showcase event last year and I’m excited to see if he can continue producing once he heads to the USNTDP.”
According to Puck Preps, Pelosi is the No. 1 ranked American skater in the class of 2009, and is a consensus five-star prospect by all hockey recruiting sites.
Pelosi has been a fan of Boston College hockey his whole life. In his commitment post on Instagram, he included a photo of himself as a child donning the maroon and gold sweater.