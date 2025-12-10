Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Mika Zibanejad, Carter Verhaeghe, Anze Kopitar)
There are only four NHL games on the docket for Wednesday night, but there are always a handful of player props worth looking at.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Mika Zibanejad, Carter Verhaeghe, and Anze Kopitar.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Dec. 10.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 10
- Mika Zibanejad OVER 0.5 Points (-160) at Blackhawks
- Carter Verhaeghe Anytime Goalscorer (+235) at Mammoth
- Anze Kopitar OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-106) at Kraken
Mika Zibanejad OVER 0.5 Points (-160) at Blackhawks
Mika Zibanejad and the Rangers both had slow starts to the season.
The veteran only had one point in his first six games and six points through 14 contests. Since then, Zibanejad has 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists) in 17 games, including 9 points on his seven-game point streak.
Zibanejad has now recorded a point in 13 of his last 15 games, and I don’t see that changing against the Blackhawks. He’s a key cog on the top line and top power-play unit for the Rangers, and he had a point in Chicago last season.
Carter Verhaeghe Anytime Goalscorer (+235) at Mammoth
Carter Verhaghe is red-hot right now for the Panthers. The Florida forward is on a three-game goal streak with six goals in his last six contests.
I was originally going to take Verhaeghe to record a point (-142), and you can do that or split your bet between goal and assist (+145), but goalscorers are streaky and that’s exactly what’s happening right now.
I’ll take these +235 odds for Verhaeghe to stay hot in Utah on Wednesday night.
Anze Kopitar OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-106) at Kraken
Anze Kopitar has hit some bumps in the road during his farewell season. He only has 15 points in 25 games, but he’s been consistently firing the puck as of late.
Kopitar has multiple shots on goal in five straight games and 10 of his last 11. He had three shots on goal last time out, making it three games with at least 3 SOG in those last 11 contests.
The veteran forward is never going to have a game where he racks up a ton of shots, but he’s been getting a handful of shot attempts per game and it’s not much to ask for two of them to be on goal.
