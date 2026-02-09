Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 17

After falling to unranked Vermont, 6-1, on Friday, Boston College men’s hockey dropped in the USCHO Division I men’s hockey poll from No. 11 to No. 14.

The Eagles are one of four teams from Hockey East in the poll this week, the 18th week of the season, along with No. 7 Providence, No. 11 UConn, and No. 19 UMass Amherst.

BC’s loss to the Catamounts brought its record to 15-9-1 on the year with a 10-6-0 conference record. Heading into the matchup, the Eagles were sitting in sole second place in the Hockey East standings behind Providence, while Vermont entered the road matchup as the No. 9 team in the standings.

The Catamounts stayed put while the Eagles slipped into a tie with the Huskies with 31 points apiece — eight points behind the Friars.

Just one day after defeating BC at Conte Forum, UVM lost to Providence on Saturday 6-1, the exact score that the Eagles fell to UVM by.

See the full poll below:

2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, Week 18:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, record, points, last poll)

Michigan State (30) | 22-6-0 | 978 | 2 Michigan (18) | 23-5-0 | 967 | 1 North Dakota | 21-7-0 | 877 | 3 Western Michigan | 20-8-0 | 815 | 4 Quinnipiac (2) | 22-5-3 | 788 | 5 Penn State | 18-8-0 | 733 | 6 Providence | 18-7-2 | 725 | 7 Denver | 17-11-3 | 610 | 8 Cornell | 17-6-0 | 575 | 9 Minnesota Duluth | 18-12-0 | 556 | 10 UConn | 16-7-3 | 490 | 12 Dartmouth | 17-6-1 | 439 | 14 Wisconsin | 17-9-2 | 415 | 13 Boston College | 15-9-1 | 406 | 11 St. Thomas | 18-9-3 | 278 | 15 Minnesota State | 15-8-5 | 201 | 17 Michigan Tech | 20-10-2 | 177 | 20 Augustana | 18-9-3 | 144 | 16 UMass | 17-11-0 | 103 | 19 Miami (Ohio) | 17-9-2 | 84 | NR

Others receiving votes: Maine (77), St. Cloud State (22), Boston University (15), Bentley (14), Bowling Green (9), Harvard (1), Vermont (1).

On Monday night, at 7:30 p.m., BC and Boston University will play in the 2026 Beanpot Championship, which also marks the 300th edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave. — the name for the historic rivalry between the two programs.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

The 300th meeting pic.twitter.com/jCcezNBFMD — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 9, 2026

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Boston University:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers

When: Monday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

TV: NESN, ESPN+, NHL Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Boston University: The Terriers earned a 3-2 overtime win over the Maine Black Bears at home on Friday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 6-1 home loss to the Vermont Catamounts on Friday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was earlier in the season on Jan. 30. Boston College defeated Boston University 4-1 at Agganis Arena.

