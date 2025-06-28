Boston College's William Moore Picked by Boston Bruins in 2025 NHL Draft
Another Boston College men’s hockey commit has come off the board in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Forward William Moore has been selected as the No. 51 overall pick (second round) by the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.
“Moore does a bit of everything, from high-end plays right down to the finest details,” said EliteProspects on Moore in its 2025 NHL Draft Guide. “In his best games, he manipulates defenders with driving crossover rushes, lands look-off passes, crashes the net, and puts on a down-low clinic with possession. He drives wide, gets the defender to follow, and then instantly cuts inside for a better look.”
The Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, native played for the U.S. National Team Development Program last season where he saw time in 64 games and boasted 27 goals and 32 assists for 59 points as well as a +4 rating.
Among the team, he tied for the second-most goals, had the third-most assists, and had the second-most points.
He also played for the USNTDP Juniors team for 25 games and tallied 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points.
Moore committed to Boston College on June 3, 2024, via an Instagram post.
“I am honoured to announce my commitment to Boston College,” said Moore. “I’d like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone else that has helped me along the way.”
He is the second player for Boston College to be drafted this year, joining Eagles forward James Hagens, who was taken as the No. 7 pick by the Boston Bruins.