Boston College Tops Hockey East Men’s Preseason Coaches Poll
The Boston College men’s hockey team has been picked as the favorite in the Hockey East men’s preseason Coaches Poll which was released on Monday morning by the conference.
The Eagles received 109 total points and nine first-place votes. Boston University followed behind with 99 total points and one first-place one, while Providence received 88 points and the final first-place vote.
Last season, Boston College won the conference regular-season title and tournament after going 20-3-1 in conference play.
In the remainder of the poll, Maine came in fourth with 83 votes, UMass in fifth with 72, Northeastern in sixth with 67, New Hampshire in seventh with 58, UConn in eighth with 47, UMass-Lowell in ninth with 40, Merrimack in tenth with 27, and Vermont capped off the rankings in 11th with 25.
Below is the full list of the rankings.
2024-25 Hockey East Preseason Men’s Coaches Poll:
Ranking, team, total votes (first place votes)
- Boston College Eagles - 109 (9)
- Boston University Terriers- 99 (1)
- Providence Friars- 88 (1)
- Maine Black Bears- 83
- UMass Minutemen- 72
- Northeastern Huskies- 67
- New Hampshire Wildcats- 58
- UConn Huskies- 47
- UMass Lowell River Hawks- 40
- Merrimack Warriors- 27
- Vermont Catamounts- 25
The Eagles open their season on Oct. 11 with matchup against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
More Hockey News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster and Coaching Staff
Boston College Men's Hockey Lands Commitment From Defenseman Kristian Kostadinski
Boston College Alum Kevin Stevens to be Inducted Into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame