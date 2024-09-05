Boston College Men's Hockey Lands Commitment From Defenseman Kristian Kostadinski
The Boston College men’s hockey team landed a commitment from defenseman Kristian Kostadinski.
“I am extremely grateful and honoured to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at Boston College,” wrote Kostadinski via Instagram. “I would like to thank my family, friends, advisor, coaches, and everyone that helpt me get to this point.”
The 19-year-old was selected as the No. 220 (seventh round) overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins.
Most recently, the Sweden native played for the Frölunda HC J20 “C” team where he appeared in 53 games and tallied three goals and 16 assists for 19 total points, appeared in four games for the Sweden U19 team, and appeared in three games for the Sweden U20 team.
Kostadinski has also had stints with the Frölunda HC U16 2 and 3, Frölunda HC U16, Frölunda HC U16 “C”, Frölunda HC J18, Frölunda HC J20, and Sweden U18 teams.
For the 2024-25 season, he will play for the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints. Kostadinski will join the Eagles program for the 2025-26 season.
Kostadinski is the seventh player to announce his commitment to the Eagles during the 2024 recruiting cycle, joining goaltender Ryan Cameron, defensemen Sam Wathier, Callum Croskery and Cameron Chartrand, and forwards Casey Mutryn and Rudolfs Berzkalns.
