Boston College's Will Skahan Expected to Attend Utah Mammoth Development Camp
Boston College men’s hockey defenseman Will Skahan is expected to attend the Utah Mammoth's development camp later in the summer.
The organization announced the camp on Wednesday via an official press release.
The event will take place from June 29 to July 3. It will start with on-ice sessions at Park City Ice Arena on June 30 and conclude with a scrimmage at Utah’s Olympic Oval.
“Former first-round draft choices Dmitri Simashev (2023), Daniil But (2023), Tij Iginla (2024), and Cole Beaudoin (2024) along with goaltender Michael Hrabal, forward Gabe Smith, and defensemen Tomas Lavoie and Will Skahan are among the top prospects expected to attend the camp,” said the Mammoth in the official press release. “A full roster for the camp will be released following the NHL Draft.”
Skahan was drafted by the Mammoth, formerly known as the Utah Hockey Club, in the 2024 NHL Draft as the No. 65 overall pick.
During his freshman campaign on The Heights, he appeared in 30 games and tallied two goals and five assists for seven points as well as 13 blocks.
The Woodbury, Minn., native is one of multiple Eagles that has been invited to an NHL development camp. Forward Brady Berard was also invited to the Pittsburgh Penguins camp, according to a report from New England Hockey Journal reporter and NHL.com correspondent Mark Divver that was shared to social media on June 10.
This year’s NHL Draft will take place from June 27-28 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. The Eagles are expected to have a top five pick in forward James Hagens.