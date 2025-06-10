Report: Boston College Men's Hockey Forward Invited to Penguins Development Camp
Boston College men’s hockey forward Brady Berard has been invited to the Pittsburgh Penguins development camp, according to a report from New England Hockey Journal reporter and NHL.com correspondent Mark Divver.
Divver shared the report in a social media post on Tuesday afternoon.
“Hearing Boston College's Brady Berard [has been] invited to Penguins development camp,” said Divver via X.
The East Greenwich, R.I., native has been with the Eagles for one season after transferring from Providence last offseason.
During his junior campaign, he appeared in 35 games and tallied four goals and one assists for five points.
Berard’s four scores came in a six-game stretch in Jan., during the team’s nine-game winning streak to open 2025. He scored in three consecutive games to aid in the Eagles’ hot streak against Merrimack on Jan. 10 and 11 and versus Harvard on Jan. 14.
He helped Boston College to its 27-8-2 season in 2024-25 which included an 18-4-2 mark in Hockey East play, a Hockey East regular season title, an appearance in the Hockey East Tournament Quarterfinals, and an appearance in the NCAA Manchester Regional where it lost to Denver 3-1 in the final.
Prior to his time at Boston College, he spent two seasons with the Friars where he saw time in 61 games and tallied three goals and eight assists for 11 points which included one game-winning goal.
In total, Boston College has lost a handful of players from last season’s roster to the NHL including forwards Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) and Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers), and goalie Jacob Fowler (Montreal Canadiens). Fowler is currently playing for the AHL’s Laval Rocket.
Defenseman Eamon Powell, who was a graduate last season, also inked a deal with the Charlotte Checkers which is a part of the AHL as well.