Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Kings-Islanders, Oilers-Blues)

The highs and lows of the NHL schedule continue tonight with just two games on the docket.

I’m looking at a pair of home teams and a high-scoring game in St. Louis for my picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, March 13.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, March 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Islanders (-130) vs. Los Angeles Kings

St. Louis Blues (+130) vs. Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues OVER 6.5 (-115)

The Islanders return home after a 2-2-0 road trip out west. After losing in Anaheim and Los Angeles on back-to-back nights, they got overtime wins in San Jose and St. Louis.

The Isles are now 7-2-0 in their last nine games, including 5-2-0 since the Olympic break. Ilya Sorokin has been phenomenal in net this season, and he’ll get the nod tonight on Long Island.

While the Kings beat the Islanders last week, it was the second half of a back-to-back for New York. Los Angeles is still just 3-3-1 since the Olympic break, with its last victory coming in overtime.

These teams are a bit mismatched as the Kings have just 26 wins this season, while the Islanders have 37. I think the Isles deserve to be bigger favorites tonight at home.

The Blues may not have anything to play for, but maybe that’s what’s motivating them recently. They kept most of their top players after the trade deadline and have now won five of their six games in March. The lone loss came in overtime against the Islanders after leading 3-0.

St. Louis got an upset win in Carolina last night and now returns home, where the Blues are 14-12-7 this season. Meanwhile, Edmonton got blown out 7-2 in Dallas last night to fall to 16-15-4 on the road.

With both teams on a back-to-back, it’s important to look at how they’ve performed in this situation. The Oilers are just 3-8, while the Blues are 6-5.

I’ll back the home underdog to stay hot tonight against an Edmonton team that has allowed 27 goals in its last six games.

Edmonton’s defensive woes are also why I’m taking the OVER tonight. The Oilers are forced to play open hockey due to their lackluster defense, and they’re more than capable of scoring a few goals with the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the way.

However, they’re susceptible to chances the other way as well, without the defensive depth to slow down the other team.

The Oilers are now 39-24-3 to the OVER this season, and I’m surprised this isn’t more heavily favored that way tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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