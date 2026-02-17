Canada vs. USA Predicton, Odds for Women's Olympic Hockey Gold Medal Game

This is the eighth edition of the Winter Olympics that included women's hockey, and for six of the seven prior Winter Games, Canada has met the United States in the gold medal game. The USA won just two of those meetings, and Canada won four of them, while also winning a fifth gold medal in 2006 when they met Sweden in the final.

The Canadians are also the defending gold medalists, winning gold in 2022 in Beijing. This time around, it's Team USA that is set as not only the betting favorite, but the heavy betting favorite.

Let's take a look.

Canada vs. USA Gold Medal Game Odds

Puck Line

USA -1.5 (-150)

Canada +1.5 (+126)

Moneyline

United States -455

Canada +345

Total

OVER 5.5 (+118)

UNDER 5.5 (-140)

Canada vs. USA How to Watch

Date: Thursday, February 19

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Canada record: 5-1

USA record: 6-0

Canada vs. USA Gold Medal Game Prediction

I do not doubt that the Americans have the better team this year. Canada left a lot of its youth home, opting to build a more veteran team. The United States went with the opposite strategy, and it worked wonders.

While the USA is the rightful favorite, does that mean they're the side to back when it comes to betting? I don't think so. The line has become inflated due to the results so far this tournament, but let's look back at the preliminary game between these two countries. The United States won the game by a final score of 5-0, but Canada still managed 20 shots on goal.

Let's also not forget that Canada was without its best player and team captain, Marie-Philip Poulin, who missed the game with an injury. With Poulin back in the lineup, I think this game is going to be much closer than the betting market indicates.

I'm not going to bet Canada to win the game, but the Canada +1.5 puck line at plus-money may be the way to go in the gold medal game. The Americans have been impressive, but the betting market has over-corrected too far in their direction.

Pick: Canada +1.5 (+126)

