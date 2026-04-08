Former BC Hockey Forward James Hagens Inks Entry Level Contract With Bruins

After a brief stint in the American Hockey League (AHL), former Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens was called up to the National League (NHL) on Wednesday, signing a three-year, entry-level deal with the Boston Bruins, general manager Don Sweeney announced.

The contract, which begins this season, has an annual NHL cap hit of $975,000.

Hagens is here.



The #NHLBruins have signed James Hagens to a three-year, entry-level contract.



📰: https://t.co/XLDGCytrSB pic.twitter.com/n1ap2IxfQh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2026

"It means the world to me," Hagens said. "I love this city. It’s one of the coolest places in the world. To be able to say you’re playing here and call it home –– it’s really special."

A United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) product, Hagens spent the last two years on the Heights, steering the offense with elite skating ability and a knack for superior puck distribution — both in terms of scoring and passing.

In his sophomore campaign, the Hockey East points leader and scoring champion manufactured 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points.

The 19-year-old, Hauppauge, N.Y., native was selected by the Bruins in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft with the No. 7 overall pick, and he joined Providence, Boston’s AHL affiliate, on March 24 on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

In six games for Providence, Hagens manufactured four points on one goal and three assists.

In addition to leading the Eagles and the conference in total offense, Hagens posted a team-high six game-winning goals, two hat tricks, and 133 shots for BC. In 2024-25, as a rookie, he recorded 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) to earn Hockey East All-Rookie Team honors.

Before he became an Eagle, Hagens spent two seasons with the USNTDP, where he totaled 187 points on 72 goals and 115 assists — good for the fifth-most in program history.

He has represented his country internationally in a pair of IIHF World Junior Championships (2025, 2026) and two IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championships (2023, 2024), helped the United States win gold at the 2025 World Juniors and the 2023 U-18 tournaments.

He holds the IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championship single-tournament scoring record with 22 points in 2024, which gave him tournament MVP honors and guided the U.S. to a silver medal.

The exact date of Hagens’ NHL debut was not disclosed, but he could make it as soon as this upcoming Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 12:30 p.m. in Boston, Mass.

The Bruins (43-26-10) are fourth in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division, and first in the conference wild-card standings — four points ahead of the Ottawa Senators, who have played one less game overall.

With the call-up, it is clear that the Bruins are confident that Hagens could contribute to a potential postseason run.