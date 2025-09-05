Former BC Men's Hockey Defenseman Signs Contract with Dallas Stars AHL Affiliate
Another former Boston College men’s hockey player is heading the professional hockey ranks, as defenseman Aidan Hreschuk, who played on the Heights from 2021 until 2025, signed an American Hockey League contract with the Texas Stars, the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Dallas Stars, ahead of the 2025-26 season on Friday afternoon.
The details of Hreschuk’s contract were not disclosed in the official announcement on texasstars.com.
Hreschuk is one of a few former Eagles who played four full seasons in Chestnut Hill, Mass., including a season under former BC men’s hockey head coach Jerry York, the winningest coach in NCAA hockey history and the only coach in Division I with over 1,000 wins.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defenseman out of Long Beach, Calif., skated for the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) before his arrival at BC prior to the 2021-22 season, and was a third-round selection of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2021 NHL Draft before the Hurricanes traded his rights to the Columbus Blue Jackets in March, 2022.
But Hreschuk decided to stay in college and finish his degree, which also meant that Columbus’s rights to Hreschuk were relieved after the two-year window in which drafted players must sign an entry-level contract by June 1 of the year their rights are set to expire.
At 22 years of age, Hreschuk joins the Stars organization for his first pro season following a 2024-25 campaign in which he skated in 33 games, posting nine points on two goals and seven assists with a plus-nine rating. Hreschuk recorded a team-high 52 blocked shots last year.
In his career, the lefty D-man skated a total of 146 games for the Eagles, accumulating 38 points—six goals and 32 assists—helping guide BC’s backline during back-to-back regular-season Hockey East title runs as a junior and senior, including contributing in the Eagles’ 2023-24 Hockey East Tournament Championship.
During his tenure with USNTDP from 2019-21, Hreschuk notched six goals and 31 assists for 37 points in 50 games with a plus-28 rating in 2021 alone.
He represented Team USA in the 2021 Under-18 World Junior Championship, where he manufactured two assists in five games.
Hreschuk is joining a Texas Stars squad that finished second in the AHL’ Central Division with a 43-26-3 overall record with a fifth-best goals for tally of 240, tied with the Providence Bruins of the Atlantic Division.
The Stars made it the furthest of any Central Division team in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs with a record of 8-6.