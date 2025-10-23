SI

Mavericks Fans Modify 'Star-Spangled Banner' Tradition to Salute Rookie Cooper Flagg

Flagg debuted for Dallas Wednesday.

Cooper Flagg made his NBA debut for the Mavs on Wednesday
The Cooper Flagg era has officially begun in Dallas. Ahead of the newest No. 1 pick's debut for the Mavericks at home against the Spurs Wednesday, the fans inside American Airlines Center had a special tip of the cap prepared for their new star.

During "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the game, Mavs fans yell the word "stars" as a nod to the NHL's Stars, with whom they share a building. On Wednesday, they yelled "flag" as well as a perfect salute for their own Flagg—who was on the verge of beginning his NBA career. Check out the cool moment below, pointed out by Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News:

Flagg arrived in Dallas after the Mavs saw incredible luck to win the NBA draft lottery, entering with only a 1.8% chance to walk away with the top pick. Winning the Flagg sweepstakes was a breath of fresh air after a season smeared by the jaw-dropping Luka Dončić trade that sent the longtime fan favorite to the Lakers.

The arrival of the forward marks a new era in Dallas as he stars alongside forward Anthony Davis and eventually guard Kyrie Irving once he returns from a torn ACL that he suffered in March. On the floor, Flagg was held scoreless in the first half of his debut against the Spurs. He grabbed six rebounds, though, and nearly threw down an alley-oop from Davis for an awesome first bucket.

Even if the 18-year-old Duke product needs some time to adjust to the next level, he already has the whole fanbase behind him.

