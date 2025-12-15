Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Panthers-Lightning, Jets-Senators, Kings-Stars)
We have a five-game slate in the NHL to kick off the week on Monday night.
My best bets for tonight are targeting a road underdog, a home favorite, and a low-scoring game in Dallas.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Dec. 15.
NHL Best Bets for Monday, Dec. 15
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Florida Panthers (+120) at Tampa Bay Lightning
- Winnipeg Jets (-130) vs. Ottawa Senators
- Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars UNDER 5.5 (-125)
Florida Panthers (+120) at Tampa Bay Lightning
The Panthers finish up their four-game road trip in Tampa Bay on Monday night. They’ve won two of three thus far, and four of their last five overall, including a 4-0 win in Dallas on Saturday.
Meanwhile, this is the first game back at home for the Lightning after a four-game road trip of their own. Tampa Bay went 2-1-1 on that trip and is now 2-4-1 in its last seven games.
It’s a tough schedule spot for the Bolts, who will be playing their fifth game in eight days, and the first home game after a long road trip is always a good fade spot.
Florida should be able to take advantage of a tired Tampa Bay team tonight.
Winnipeg Jets (-130) vs. Ottawa Senators
The Jets got Connor Hellebuyck back from injury on Saturday, and it’s no coincidence that they ended their four-game losing streak with the reigning Hart Trophy winner in net. They took down the Capitals 5-1, and now host the Senators on Monday night.
The Sens haven’t been so hot themselves, losing four of their last five gand six of their last eight.
Winnipeg is now 8-7-0 at home on the season while Ottawa is 8-7-2 on the road. The Jets have always been a good home team, so I'm expecting that to only improve as the season moves along.
The Jets have their goalie and mojo back, and should be bigger home favorites tonight.
Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars UNDER 5.5 (-125)
The Stars have played a lot of hockey recently and it’s starting to show.
This will be their eighth game in 14 days, and they haven’t reached 20 shots on goal in any of their last three contests. In fact, their SOG total has declined in each of their last six games, all the way down to just 15 on Saturday in a shutout loss to the Panthers.
The Kings are more than happy to play low-event hockey and grind out a low-scoring win, or at least earn a point with an overtime loss. They’ve scored just three goals in their last two games and have been held to two or fewer in five of their last seven contests.
Both of these teams trend to the under this season, and I’m willing to pay some juice to see that continue tonight.
