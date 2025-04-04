Boston College Men’s Hockey Goalie Signs With Montreal Canadiens
Boston College men’s hockey goalie Jacob Fowler has signed an entry level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.
The organization announced the signing on Friday morning.
“Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2025-26 to 2027-28) with goaltender Jacob Fowler,” said the Canadiens in the official press release. “Fowler also signed a one-year, one-way AHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.”
The Melbourne, Fla., native spent two seasons with the Eagles. During his collegiate career, he appeared in 74 games and allowed 139 goals, a 1.90 goals against average, recorded 1,913 saves, a .932 save percentage, ten shutouts and boasted a 57-13-3 record.
In his time at Boston College, he helped the Eagles to a two-time Hockey East regular season title, Hockey East Championship, Frozen Four, and national championship.
Fowler was drafted by Montreal as the No. 69 overall pick (third round) in the 2023 NHL Draft.
He took to the Canadiens social media account to share a video talking about the contract on Friday.
“Bonjour [Hello] Habs fans, Jacob Fowler here,” said Fowler. “Just signed my first NHL contract. Couldn’t be more excited to be here. Looking forward to what’s ahead. Full circle moment for me and my family. Merci beaucoup [thanks a lot] and Go Habs Go.”
He is the third Eagle to officially sign his NHL contract this week. Forwards Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) and Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers) signed their deals and made their NHL debuts earlier in the week.