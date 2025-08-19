Four Former Boston College Hockey Players to Attend US Men's Olympic Orientation Camp
USA Hockey has announced the roster for the U.S. Men's Olympic Orientation Camp.
The 44-member roster featured four former Boston College men’s hockey players, defenseman Noah Hanifin and forwards Matt Boldy, Chris Kreider and Alex Tuch.
Hanifin played one season at Boston College during the team’s 2014-15 campaign. In the season, he saw time in 37 games and tallied five goals and 18 assists for 23 points. He was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft and currently plays for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Boldy played two seasons for the Eagles (2019-21). During that time frame, he appeared in 56 games and recorded 20 goals and 37 assists for 57 points. He was taken by the Minnesota Wild with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and has been with the organization for the entirety of his professional career.
Kreider spent three seasons in Chestnut Hill from 2009-12. During his time with the Eagles, he appeared in 114 games and tallied 49 goals and 43 assists for 92 points. He was chosen by the New York Rangers with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft and currently plays for the Anaheim Ducks.
Tuch played two seasons for Boston College (2014-16) and appeared in 77 games. He boasted 32 goals and 30 assists for 62 points in his college career. He was selected by the Minnesota Wild with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft and currently plays for the Buffalo Sabres.
In total, the 44 players will represent 24 different NHL teams and consists of four goalies, 16 defensemen, and 24 forwards.
The players that made the cut include goalies Joey Daccord, Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, and Jeremy Swayman, defensemen Brock Faber, Adam Fox, Luke Hughes, Quinn Hughes, Noah Hanifin, Seth Jones, Jackson LaCombe, Charlie McAvoy, Ryan McDonagh, Brett Pesce, Neal Pionk, Jake Sanderson, Brady Skjei, Jaccob Slavin, Alex Vlasic, and Zach Werenski, and forwards Matt Boldy, Cole Caufield, Logan Cooley, Kyle Connor, Jack Eichel, Conor Garland, Jake Guentzel, Jack Hughes, Patrick Kane, Clayton Keller, Matthew Knies, Chris Kreider, Dylan Larkin, Auston Matthews, J.T. Miller, Frank Nazar, Brock Nelson, Shane Pinto, Jason Robertson, Bryan Rust, Tage Thompson, Brady Tkachuk, Vincent Trocheck, and Alex Tuch.
The camp will take place from Aug. 26-27 in Plymouth, Mich.