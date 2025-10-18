Four Goal Second Period Pushes No 9 Boston College Men's Hockey Past RPI
The No. 9 Boston College Eagles (2-1-1) men’s hockey team earned its second win of the season with a 5-1 road victory over the RPI Engineers (0-3) on Friday night.
Boston College struck first and gained the early lead with an unassisted score from first line center James Hagens at the 11:13 mark of the opening period. The goal marked Hagens’ first goal of the 2025-26 campaign and was one of two he had on the night.
RPI knotted the contest up at 1 with a goal from left winger Tyler Wallace at 15:05 in the first with help from right winger Matthew Buckley and left winger Luciano Wilson.
After heading into the first intermission tied, Boston College regained the lead 2-1 at 5:21 in the second frame with a score from left winger Jake Sondreal with help from center Dean Letourneau and defenseman Kristian Kostadinski.
Later in the period, Letourneau gave the Eagles some support 3-1 after ripping a one-timer at 11:45 assisted by Sondreal and right winger Will Vote. The goal added to Letourneau’s hot streak as the sophomore has scored a pair of goals in as many games to give him three points on the season.
Center Brady Berard continued the scoring in the Eagles’ explosive frame with his first score of the season at 14:41 to put Boston College up 4-1. Berard’s goal was assisted by defensemen Drew Fortescue and Luka Radivojevic.
Hagens tacked on his second goal of the night at 17:06 in the second to put the Eagles up 5-1. Right winger Landan Resendes tallied the assist.
After heading into the second intermission with the four-goal lead, Boston College went scoreless in the third and ran out the clock.
The Eagles’ offense stayed hot in the final frame as it attempted 25 shots and 15 shots on goal compared to the Engineers’ eight shots and two shots on goal, however neither team could find the back of the net for a score.
Boston College goalie Louka Cloutier had another impressive outing in his third collegiate start. The freshman allowed just one goal and recorded 10 saves and a .909 save percentage.
On the other side of the net, RPI used two goalies to get through the contest. Starter Bruno Bruveris played 40 minutes and allowed five goals as well as tallied 21 saves and an .808 save percentage. Carson Dorfman entered to start the third. He allowed zero goals and recorded 15 saves and a perfect save percentage.
Next up, Boston College returns to Conte Forum to host No. 5 Denver next Friday night while RPI hosts No. 14 Providence on Saturday night.