Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 1
Boston College men’s hockey did not lose a game in its road series with Minnesota last week.
The Eagles won the opening game 3-1 on Thursday night, marking the team’s first win of the season, and tied 2-2 on Friday night, however lost the shootout 2-0.
Boston College had a handful of players score goals in the series, including forward Will Vote, forward Will Moore, defenseman Drew Fortescue (empty-netter), forward Ryan Conmy, and forward Dean Letourneau.
With the pair of performances, Boston College jumped two spots to No. 9 in this week’s USCHO poll with 556 points.
In the latest poll, Boston University is ranked at the top with 27 first-place votes and 923 points, followed by Western Michigan at No. 2 with six first-place votes and 845 points, Michigan State at No. 3 with five first-place votes and 828 points, Michigan at No. 4 with eight first-place votes and 802 points, and Denver capped off the top five with 793 points.
In total, six Hockey East teams were placed in the rankings this week. Joining Boston University and Boston College is Maine at No. 7 with three first-place votes and 776 points, UMass at No. 11 with 459 points, UConn at No. 12 with 416 points, and Providence at No. 14 with 365 points.
The conference also had three additional teams receive votes, but did not make the rankings. New Hampshire received 25 votes, UMass Lowell received seven votes, and Northeastern received three votes.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 2 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)
- Boston University (27)- 923, 2-0-1
- Western Michigan (6)- 845, 1-1
- Michigan State (5)- 828, 1-1
- Michigan (8)-802, 4-0
- Denver- 793, 1-0-1
- Penn State (1)- 791, 3-1
- Maine (3)- 776, 2-0
- North Dakota- 678, 2-0
- Boston College- 556, 1-1-1
- Quinnipiac- 478, 2-1
- UMass- 459, 3-0
- UConn- 416, 1-1
- Minnesota- 377, 1-2-1
- Providence- 365, 0-2
- Arizona State- 357, 2-2
- Ohio State- 316, 2-0
- Wisconsin- 165, 2-0
- Cornell- 159, 0-0
- Colorado College- 143, 3-1
- Minnesota State- 75, 1-1
Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 36, St. Thomas 35, New Hampshire 25, Sacred Heart 19, Clarkson 16, Minnesota Duluth 14, St. Cloud State 10, UMass Lowell 7, Dartmouth 6, Miami 5, Union 5, Augustana 4, Brown 4, Ferris State 4, Niagara 3, Northeastern 3, Canisius 1, Omaha 1