Game Updates: No. 10 Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Boston University

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — After suffering a 3-1 loss at Boston University on Friday night, No. 10 Boston College men’s hockey (19-11-1, 13-8-0 Hockey East) looks to bounce back with a second straight matchup against the Terriers (15-15-2, 11-11-0) Saturday night at Conte Forum.

Puck drop for Saturday’s contest, which marks the Eagles’ third-to-last game of the season, is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. It will be BC’s fourth matchup against its crosstown rival this season.

BU potted two first-period goals in Friday’s game at Agganis Arena, and the deficit was too much to overcome for the visiting Eagles. Sophomore forward Dean Letourneau scored BC’s only goal.

Cole Eiserman, Ryder Ritchie, and Jack Harvey tallied the Terriers’ trio of goals, and Mikhail Yegorov made 24 saves in net to earn his 14th win of the season.

Earlier in the year, BC captured its first Beanpot Championship since 2016 with a 6-2 triumph over BU. The Eagles also picked up a win against the Terriers in their last game of 2025, on Jan. 30, in which they secured a 4-1 road victory.

After hosting BU on Saturday, BC closes out the 2025-26 regular season with a road matchup against UMass Amherst, which is currently ranked No. 19 in the USCHO Division I men’s hockey poll, on Thursday, March 5, before finishing the campaign with a home contest against Northeastern on Saturday, March 7.

The Eagles have an all-time record of 138-136-20 against the Terriers, and a home record of 45-35-7.

Game Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers

When: Friday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Agganis Arena, Boston, Mass. (Friday) and Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Saturday)

TV: ESPN+ (Friday) and NESN (Saturday)

Radio: WEEI 850 Am

Last outing, Boston University: The Terries defeated the New Hampshire Wildcats 5-3 at home on Saturday, Feb. 14 after falling to UNH 4-1 in Durham, N.H., on Friday, Feb. 13. Brandon Svoboda, Cole Hutson, Jack Murtagh, Jack Harvey, and Cole Eiserman tallied goals in the victory, and junior goaltender Max Lacroix stopped 24 shots to pick up his first win of the season.

Last outing, Boston College: The Eagles bested the UConn Huskies on the road in Hartford, Conn., 2-1 in overtime on Saturday, Feb. 21. Senior captain Lukas Gustafsson potted the game-winning goal in the extra period, and Letourneau manufactured the tying goal after freshman goalie Louka Cloutier, who racked up 21 saves in the game, surrendered the first one of the matinee tilt to Kaden Shahan in the opening frame.