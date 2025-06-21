Hockey Forward Prospect Mason West Commits to Michigan State Over Boston College
Class of 2026 hockey forward prospect Mason West has committed to Michigan State over Boston College.
West announced his collegiate decision through a social media post on Saturday morning.
“I’m honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey and further my education at Michigan State University,” said West via X. “I am extremely grateful for my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who helped me along the way.”
Earlier in the month, West spoke to NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale and shared that he was down to the Spartans and Eagles leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft.
The rising high school senior attends Edina High School in Edina, Minn. He is a two-sport athlete that also plays quarterback on the school’s football team.
He also revealed to Morreale that he is planning to play one final season of football in the fall before heading to Fargo, N.D., to join the Fargo Force in December.
"Fargo really gave me that experience of what the hockey path could look like,” said West. "Obviously, they don't have that in football, so I got to see what the next step is for a hockey career, and I want to pursue that. I think I can get way better when I really focus on one sport."
West has already seen time in a handful of games for the Force last season where he tallied one goal and eight assists for nine points.
On the ice for Edina, West appeared in 31 games and tallied 27 goals and 22 assists for 49 points last season. On the gridiron, he went 178-of-244 for 2,592 yards, 38 touchdowns, and four interceptions.
He is expected to be picked in the draft next week.