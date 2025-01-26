How Boston College's Sweep Over Boston University Impacted Hockey East Standings
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (18-4-1, 11-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team had a dominant weekend as the group recorded a series sweep over cross-town rival the No. 8 Boston University Terriers and increased its winning streak to six games.
The Eagles won the first game on Friday night in impressive fashion, defeating the Terriers 6-2 after scoring five unanswered goals in the second and third periods. Forward Ryan Leonard led the way for Boston College with three goals, earning his first hat trick of the season.
Boston College secured the sweep on Saturday night with a 2-0 shutout victory. The Eagles saw goals from Teddy Stiga and Leonard in the contest while goalie Jacob Fowler earned his sixth shutout of the season and recorded 30 saves.
So how did the weekend impact the Hockey East standings?
The sweep not only pushed the Eagles into the top spot in the Hockey East with 32 points, but also gave them a little extra support.
Boston University, who was No. 1 heading into the weekend, is currently in second place with 28 points while Maine is slightly behind in third place with 26 points.
UConn is fourth with 24 points, UMass Lowell is fifth with 22 points, Merrimack is sixth with 20 points, Providence is seventh with 18 points, Northeastern is eighth with 17 points, Vermont is ninth with 16 points, UMass is tenth with 15 points, and New Hampshire is at the bottom of the conference standings with 13 points.
Boston College will look to add to its lead on Friday night as it hosts UMass Lowell. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The contest marks the last game before the 2025 Beanpot.
